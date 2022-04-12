Voters residing in the city limits of Liberty Hill will choose between incumbent Council member Kathy Canady and challenger William Crossland for Place 2 on the Council.

Recently, the candidates responded to questions from The Independent in writing and their responses appear here, unedited.

Election Day is May 7, but early voting is April 25 - May 3.

LHI: What accomplishments during your tenure are you the most proud of?

CANADY: I am most proud of being a part of Council, along with the parks board and others, that finally brought to fruition a city pool which is scheduled to open this year - having been important to many since the city’s incorporation; increasing the over 65/disabled homestead exemption from $5,000 to $15,000 – helping our citizens that need it most (approximately 10% of our property owners at the time); working with Council that brought the need for lights at Bailey Lane and Liberty Parke to a valid plan, along with the help of TxDot and Williamson County, and seeing that into the final stages; bringing back the Downtown Beautification Committee; working on the shared use path that is now a reality; recognizing two very important individuals in our community - one historical William “Bill” Picket and one a current well-respected member of the community Coach Jeff Walker; attempting to lower the 2022 tax rate for the Citizens of Liberty Hill, and even though I tried to no avail to get a lower rate this last year, I will keep trying to get the rest of council to see the need for this decrease because I believe that our strong sales tax should allow us to help our taxpayers with lower ad valorem taxes; and lastly very proud to make the motion to move forward with the update of our Comprehensive Plan and UDC, which our city so desperately needs to be able to shape the destiny of Liberty Hill. It is never really an “I did thing” it is, in reality, always a majority vote thing. The best ideas, without a majority consensus, cannot happen.

LHI: What do you hope to accomplish as a member of the City Council?

CROSSLAND: Smart growth is my main goal to accomplish. Growth for this city is inevitable, however many things need to be taken into consideration for the growth. We need to be transparent with our community by having proactive plans in place to allow for the growth, and make sure the community thrives. Water and infrastructure are my main concerns, and I hope to assist my fellow council members with developing a solid, transparent plan for our community.

LHI: How have you been involved in the community prior to this campaign? What public service experience do you have?

CANADY: I was on the Planning and Zoning Board in the early stages for 7 years, it was very challenging. This board started with basically nothing. We had no budget and we started our planning with a couple of boxes of crayons and butcher paper. It was a learning experience for sure and I actually pushed for developer involvement and they were helpful in zoning and future land use maps. We all colored together and worked to get things established. While some may say I am anti-growth, that is not true. I don’t believe we should step on citizens and make them feel we are pushing them out of their homes in the process. I do believe growth should be managed and cultivated. In addition, over the years, through various businesses we owned, we have sponsored youth leagues, the Library, was a stakeholder in the beginning of our wastewater process and donated time and money to other organizations as I could. I honestly didn’t keep track because it was done to help our community, not to get the accolades.

CROSSLAND: I own and run an automotive shop in Liberty Hill. We have sponsored many events under CrossTech Automotive, including project grad, LHYL, and LHISD staff meetings. During the winter storm in 2021, we worked with our community to help provide items they needed, to include collecting bottled water for our schools. We also work very closely other small businesses in the community to help bring business into our small town. While remote, my wife and I attended city council meetings which led to the idea of me running.

LHI: The City is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan. What do you see as major needs for the new plan and why?

CANADY: The innovative public participation aspect that the Consultant selected by this council brings to the effort is a major need, along with their fiscal impact assessment to ensure the plan is implementable. The approach goes far beyond traditional Town Halls. Our recent ones only brought primarily developers. We cannot keep using the same approach to seeking citizen involvement and expect different results. We must actively and respectfully involve our citizens. Our citizens deserve a safe space to express their vision and views. This is of utmost importance. I feel that many of our citizens have given up trying to be heard because they either get shut down or lectured about not accepting growth. I believe some may even fearing retaliation if they speak out. We must sincerely work with all groups to close the “Trust Gap” we have right now. The new plan needs to be an integrated plan with clear priorities that are implementable. If we are planning, for example, to zone a big area as commercial or residential, then we also must have planned the infrastructure (roads, water, and wastewater), to support that plan. The fiscal impact approach will help us ensure that the plan is implementable.

CROSSLAND: City Council has not seen a full plan. We need to focus on smart-growth that will affect our traffic, water, sewage and safety and our downtown/square area.

LHI: Traffic is a big issue across town. What ideas do you have to remedy traffic concerns?

CANADY: We are challenged because two of the big thoroughfares in our city limits are under the responsibility of TxDOT and others reside under the control of the County. The state roads are used as pass thru to nearby communities, adding to our traffic woes. I believe we have to work together and stop the finger pointing. I actually pushed to have a meeting with TxDOT last year to understand their planning process and see how we could improve our working relationship. I have heard the concerns regarding the bypass and believe we must work with the County and discuss what we need based on our new Comp Plan, and hopefully get those needs integrated with CAMPO for funding, while at the same time finding the right solutions to avoid impacting the properties and lives of others unnecessarily.

I think we also have to consider more modern approaches as highlighted by Smart Growth America, wherein cities and the private sector partner together in reducing the demand for driving as cities build, grow, and thrive. The key is to consider the connectivity of the entire community, not just self-contained developments. The solution cannot just be building or widening roads.

CROSSLAND: Our traffic issues are significant, but some of the remedies will require Liberty Hill to work with the state and TXDot, such as 29. My ideas to help traffic would be a ensuring our residents in our subdivisions that have entrances leading up to 29, have lights, or a 4-way stop, so that our residents can safely leave their homes. For instance, I live in Liberty Parke entrance is a huge safety hazard. I have personally almost been hit several times and witnessed accidents over the past 6 years I have lived here.

LHI: The City is growing at an unprecedented rate when it comes to both commercial and residential development. How will you help to foster healthy growth in Liberty Hill?

CANADY: I am proud to watch our current Planning and Zoning Commission as they have made great strides in recent months. They are working together with staff and developers and listening to public concerns at meetings. I have seen improvements in recent Planned Unit Developments. They have developed a tree ordinance to protect our trees. We had one at some point but it seems to have been abolished leaving no clear and transparent way to protect our trees. We must not become an overheated concrete jungle. Working to eliminate pole signs and amending an ordinance to allow for brew pubs in commercial zones is an update to the UDC. This promotes more business opportunities for our community. These are examples of how we can’t forsake everything in the name of development but we can work to foster healthy growth instead. Working well with some of the newer developers who listen to their concerns and agree to forbid things like adult gaming, and incorporate turn lanes using their property in accordance with TxDOT recommendations, adding more parking to avoid cars parking on public roads, are all a part of a cohesive planning department and Commission. As a Council, we must heed this. We need to listen to our community as a whole. We may even reach the point where we have to stop for a short time to regroup and redirect our efforts based on the new Comp Plan and updated Unified Development Code to ensure we indeed are fostering healthy growth. Residents both long term and new love the small town charm of Liberty Hill and I don’t want us to lose that. Healthy growth that keeps Liberty Hill special is going to take focusing on the priorities of planning and infrastructure: i.e. water, roads and wastewater.

CROSSLAND: Smart growth is going to help Liberty Hill grow the way we need it to. Focusing on the “Revitalization of Down Town project” is a great example of smart growth. We want to secure the integrity of our history, open spaces, farm land and natural beauty but we want to welcome mixed land uses, more transportation choices – to include better maintenance of our already existing roads.

LHI: If elected, what steps would you take to ensure the City operates within a healthy financial standing?

CANADY: We indeed need more transparency and accountability in this area. I don’t believe it is in as bad of a shape as some would like the public to believe but we do need to listen to our new Finance Director. I think we need to be willing to listen to the advice of our new Comp Plan Consultants, when they come on board, and be willing to fund a full fiscal assessment and work to consider the fiscal impact of our decisions versus pushing individual idea for, in essence, pet projects. We need to be accountable to all our taxpayers and stop doing a lot of our decision making behind closed doors in Executive Sessions. I believe there was research before about how much time was spent in Executive Session by the previous administration, and I fear if that same analysis was done today, it may have actually increased. So I will do my best to try to work with my colleagues on the Council, the new Finance Director, and the Comp Plan Consultants to establish a vision and fiscally implementable plan, with full transparency, to ensure we remain in a healthy financial situation. Furthermore, I will continue to push for lower property tax rates, like I have done in the past, when we are confident we can do so and maintain our fiscal standing.

CROSSLAND: Honestly, I would need to see the immediate/short-term financial obligations as well as long-term obligations as well as see any recent audits that are open to the public to be able to gauge a response that would help ensure the city operate within a healthy financial standing.

LHI: What role do you believe council members should play in the day-to-day operation of city government?

CANADY: I believe the Council, as a whole, should direct the City Administrator. I believe neither council members nor the mayor should be involved in the day-to-day operations of the city. It is very confusing to staff when they get direction from individual council members or the Mayor outside the meetings and there is no clear chain of command. It pulls them in many different directions and it is not good governance practices. We should hold the City Administrator, City Secretary and other municipal officers, like the Finance Director, accountable for carrying out the directions of the Council and offer timely written feedback if we are not satisfied with their performance in order to give them a chance to improve. Leadership starts with us and sometimes we have to look inward to see if perhaps our own actions or inactions are the real problem.

CROSSLAND: I feel that city council needs to be more involved but we really need our city advocates to come back to us with feedback, and make our decisions that way as opposed to micromanaging.

LHI: How effective do you believe the City's Economic Development Corp. has been when it comes to attracting more sustainable jobs to Liberty Hill?

CANADY: This is a matter that, on one hand, I agree with my fellow council member Chris Pezold on, in that I too am not sure we are getting the taxpayers money’s worth from the EDC efforts now. I do believe that in the past, they have done some good, but I have also heard complaints of favoritism and even turning away some businesses because they had another similar one in mind.

On the other hand, in fairness, I believe the leadership starts with the Council. It does appear that the EDC has been left alone in the past to basically make decisions for this City, when in fact, as a Council we should be setting the direction for them. It doesn’t feel like they have worked with the City Council or the City Staff, and at times it can feel like they are operating as a separate entity to drive their vision for the City. We as the voters made a decision to have an EDC, and while it may have served us well in some areas, it may indeed be time to consider as voters if this is the best use of that money.

CROSSLAND: Honestly, I don’t feel the EDC is as effective as it could be, simply because there seems to be a disconnection from the public. However, I believe the EDC is a huge benefit, we just need to make EDC’s presence more known.

LHI: Describe something of interest about yourself that voters wouldn't know from looking at your resume or campaign materials.

CANADY: I have worked in many different fields of work not always fitting my education or my sex. My dad always said you can do whatever you set your mind to. You just have to figure out how you can make it work and not be afraid to learn something new. I had no experience in farming but when I lost my husband Sid in 1990 I found a new skill. Custom farming – plowing, planting, and baling hay. I baled hay and did custom farm work on many of the current subdivisions that were then ranches in the western half of Williamson County and almost to Georgetown. Hard, dirty risky work that was also therapeutic and enjoyable at the same time. Nothing quite like the sound of a tractor going down a country road, the smell of diesel, the smell of fresh cut grass, baling when the humidity is just right on a late summer night or the satisfaction of getting that last round bale rolled before the rain starts. Charles and I married and shared the same love for farming he helped me when he could. Ranchers passed on and the fields became subdivisions. Pulling a 13ft cutter down 200 or 29 just wasn’t quite the same. I also opened a feed store on 29. I still have kids that worked for me and old customers tell me “I sure wish you still had your feed store open.” I miss those days as well. Working with Charles at the garage and learning the things he taught me was my favorite. It has now become my passion and my dream is to finish our goal in five years to be a hundred year old business. I am stubborn and resilient so don’t underestimate what I can learn or do.

CROSSLAND: This is probably the hardest question, honestly. I love animals. My wife and I have a variety of animals from cats to snakes. I also like to take up fishing in my spare time and with my kids, as it is one of our favorite hobbies.