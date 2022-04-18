Voters inside the City of Liberty Hill will cast ballots in a contested race for Place 4 featuring candidates Carrie Van Meeteren and Amanda Young. The candidates recently participated in a Q&A interview with The Independent and their responses to our questions appear below, unedited.
LHI: What do you hope to accomplish as a member of the City Council?
VAN MEETEREN: As a member of the City Council, my single vote will be for the existing and future interests of the existing and future residents of Liberty Hill and the Liberty Hill ETJ. There is a lot of work to do and I’ve listed just 3 important items:
- Support and complete the updating and revising of the Comprehensive Plan. This plan is essential to guiding the future actions of the council, commissions, boards, and committees. This plan will maintain synergy of the city, business owners, and residents.
- Work with existing budget and only shifting revenue when it makes sense.
- Contribute to the success of the Water Department.
YOUNG: I hope to serve the people of Liberty Hill by paying attention to the opinions and needs of the people who live here and what they want their city to be. As a mother of three boys, I moved here to raise a family. I want the city to accommodate the families who live here, and as we face the inevitable growth that is coming, I want to help preserve the values most people here want and keep Liberty Hill a beautiful, family-oriented small town. I will be an ethical, reasonable voice for the people and I welcome any and all feedback and concerns from anyone in the community to represent what the people want and need.
LHI: What do you see happening in city government that prompted you to seek public office at this time?
VAN MEETEREN: An outdated Comprehensive Plan and lack of a City Charter. Lack of prioritized spending. Conflicting stories on the state of our water capacity and growth plan.
YOUNG: I decided to run for office because I enjoy serving and helping others. While serving as the President of the Liberty Parke HOA the past two years, I have enjoyed helping my neighbors and finding solutions to the problems that arise. I am not a politician, but I have worked in a law firm environment for over 25 years and I understand how to be ethical and trustworthy. I believe very strongly in transparency in government. I have read some articles about our local government in the past and would like to serve as a trusted representative if elected.
LHI: How have you been involved in the community prior to this campaign? What public service experience do you have?
VAN MEETEREN: 1. Many years ago, I brought and ran a wonderful ministry to Liberty Hill, Angel Food Ministries. This ministry provided a monthly low-cost food package. This has ministry has since been terminated by its founders.
2. I was on the team that organized and headed the Jingle Bell Run 5k that was in conjunction with the Annual Christmas parade.
Does being a licensed engineer in the state of Texas and a current employee at a State University qualify as public service?
YOUNG: I have lived in Texas for over 40 years. As mentioned before, I am the HOA President for the Liberty Parke subdivision, and I have 25 years of experience in the legal field. I've been involved in local area schools and events with my three sons, and my parents also live in the central Texas area. I live, work, and play in Liberty Hill.
LHI: The City is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan. What do you see as major needs for the new plan and why?
VAN MEETEREN: Because this plan is more than 5 years old, the first thing to do is update the existing land -use map and determine if any new development has followed that map. If not, why and does the plan need to get back on track or was the original plan not feasible?
I believe the plan needs to paint a clearer picture of the future look of both Downtown Liberty Hill, Highway 29 corridor, and it’s connecting roads and streets.
YOUNG: I'm excited to see what is suggested! I believe the city's most pressing needs lie in the water supply, traffic and road construction safety issues, and ensuring that the city's growth be handled effectively. I am a big supporter of the Dark Skies program, as I believe many people moved to Liberty Hill because it is far enough away from the big city life of Austin to reap the benefits that a small town can provide. I want to preserve and grow those benefits. We need to ensure that our city has the infrastructure and resources to support this community and any proposed growth before it happens.
LHI: Traffic is a big issue across town. What ideas do you have to remedy traffic concerns?
VAN MEETEREN: The age-old question! There was a Transportation Master Plan completed in 2018. I suggest that plan be revisited, updated to our current situation, and to start working the plan.
In the meantime, I will research the proposed roundabouts and form my opinion on whether the cost outweighs the benefits and if it’s the right solution for Liberty Hill.
YOUNG: There are several road project improvements in the works and I would like to make them a top priority. As a Liberty Parke resident, the wrecks and near-wrecks that have occured turning onto Hwy 29 are a safety concern that hits really close to home. The possibility of a roundabout downtown, the traffic congestion at the schools, and other traffic issues need to be addressed. Though I know some plans have been discussed, I would like to make headway there as fast as possible.
LHI: The City is growing at an unprecedented rate when it comes to both commercial and residential development. How will you help to foster healthy growth in Liberty Hill?
VAN MEETEREN: I believe monitoring the development with ALL the impacts in mind. Negotiations, compromises, and sometimes hard decisions are just part of doing business.
YOUNG: The city needs to carefully evaluate what growth we can and want to foster here. Our current resources and infrastructure need to be evaluated thoroughly to make informed decisions on what can be supported. We have many avenues in place for planning great things here, like the Downtown Revitalization Committee and the EDC, and I want to see progress on plans on those fronts, as well as the updated comprehensive city plan. I also want to hear feedback from groups like the Liberty Hill Save our Stars group and Operation Liberty Hill to help support them and work together toward supporting our community with smart growth. When I am elected I will continue to participate in planning and zoning commission meetings and learn more about the work done there as our city continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in Texas.
LHI: If elected, what steps would you take to ensure the City operates within a healthy financial standing?
VAN MEETEREN: Ensure that processes and procedures are in place and there are checks and balances. Review balance sheets on a regular basis and be up-to-date on audits. Look for new revenue streams while maintaining current or improved services and keep expenses at or below planned.
YOUNG: I believe we need as much financial transparency as possible, and ethical people involved in the city government. We all deserve to feel like the people representing us and our city are trustworthy. Small town city governments should not have as many concerns as we have had in the past. I believe we do have some really great people in place right now, and I would like to help where I can. We need regular auditing and review of the financial accounts by every member of the city council so nothing is overlooked.
LHI: How will you promote small/local business growth within the City?
VAN MEETEREN: Participating in the steps to create “business friendly” environment and attending City and Chamber sponsored events.
YOUNG: I would like to make sure to incorporate plans for supporting our local small businesses with our EDC and Downtown Revitalization Committees. Small business is so important in this country in general, and I support small businesses personally any chance I can. I love the way our local social media supports the businesses here, and I believe it's an important part of life for everyone here. We need more plans for incentives and ways we can support and promote small business through the EDC. I believe we can support our small businesses more and grow our downtown into something really special.
LHI: What role do you believe council members should play in the day-to-day operation of city government?
VAN MEETEREN: I believe that the council should leave it to the Mayor and City Administrator to perform the day-to-day operations of the city. I don’t believe it is effective to have 6 people “in-charge”.
YOUNG: I believe city council members should keep up with the issues at hand and pay close attention to the heartbeat of the community. City council should represent the community. The citizens of this city depend heavily on the city council members to keep up to date on many issues, and city council members should be accessible to the citizens of the community for feedback and discussion. I want to advocate for the needs of the community every day.
LHI: How effective do you believe the City's Economic Development Corp. has been when it comes to attracting more sustainable jobs to Liberty Hill?
VAN MEETEREN: I don’t have enough information at this time to provide an opinion. I will research and form my opinion.
YOUNG: The city is growing and we definitely need to make sure the EDC is doing everything it can - now more than ever. Since I am not yet on the city council, I can't speak to what I don't know, but I do know there were some questions about the efficiency of the EDC reported in the paper earlier this year. I think it would be prudent to do whatever needed to ensure the EDC is performing at its best.
LHI: Describe something of interest about yourself that voters wouldn't know from looking at your resume or campaign materials.
VAN MEETEREN: 1) I have been a resident of the city of LH since early 2006 and lived in the ETJ since late 1998. I have two children that lived in Liberty Hill their entire life and went through the Liberty Hill school system. My immediate family (two sisters and mother) lives in Liberty Hill with exception of one sister that resides in Ohio.
2) I ran against Wendell McLeod in 2012 for city council Place 4 and well, you all know how that ended.
YOUNG: I spent some time in Europe in my youth and speak German and some Dutch. I don't get to practice it much now, unfortunately. I also play semi-professional competitive computer games with friends online.