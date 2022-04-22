Voters residing in the city limits of Liberty Hill will choose between Carrie Van Meeteren and Amanda Young for Place 4 on the City Council. Recently, the candidates shared with The Independent their vision for the City.

Carrie Van Meeteren

Carrie Van Meeteren understands that now is an important time for the City of Liberty Hill, which is why she decided to run for the open position on Council.

“I have been doing public service for a long time here in Liberty Hill through my church and on the building standards committee, and that’s an asset for the City,” she said. “I want to be part of the growth. I think very logically and analytically, and I’m a part of this community. My vision for the City is to keep the small town charm it currently holds. I think that one sentence says it all.”

To achieve that, Van Meeteren has plenty of ideas. She said financial reports within the City should be looked at monthly to make sure money is being spent wisely. She said she feels the current Council is spending money wisely and with discretion, and she wants to help continue that trend.

“There is a lot of stuff going on right now that is mid process, like updating the comprehensive plan,” she added. “That’s one of the big things that needs to happen. To me without a plan, what are we going to work towards? That is a priority for me.”

Van Meeteren said water infrastructure, growing traffic concerns across the community and keeping a handle on the City’s finances are all goals she would address if elected.

“The traffic situation is the biggest challenge,” she said. “There’s a lot of work to do there with TXDOT.”

Van Meeteren, who works as an engineer at the University of Texas, said she feels she can benefit the residents of Liberty Hill through her unique skillset.

“Because my career has been as an engineer in construction and building of a wide variety, I have a lot of knowledge and exposure to the process from start to finish. I’m very analytical. If somebody presents an idea to me, I never answer the question immediately. I always have a dozen or more follow-up questions because I want to know the big picture. I have the ability to analyze the big picture and details that go with it.”

Van Meeteren said that experience, coupled with her love of Liberty Hill, is another reason she decided to run for Council.

“I am simply a resident of Liberty Hill,” she said. “I have no financial ties to the growth and progress of the city other than wanting the best services from the city that they can provide. This is where my children grew up, and I want Liberty Hill to be a place they want to come back to someday.”

Van Meeteren has lived in Liberty Hill since 1998 and ran for City Council unsuccessfully once before in 2012. Outside of work, she enjoys working in her yard, going on weekend camping trips to state parks, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Amanda Young

A focus on transparency and ethics is what Amanda Young plans to bring to the City Council if she is elected.

“Transparency and being ethical is the most important thing,” she said. “I’ve seen so much questioning on whether or not people can trust their local government. This is a small town, and it’s sad. We have some really great people in there, but it helps to have other sets of eyes to look at things and make sure things are on the up and up.”

Young was initially on the fence about running for Council, but decided she needed to get involved after seeing all of the strife the City has had in recent years, with financial concerns, high turnover and a lack of trust among City staff.

“This is a great place for families and it needs to be protected from corruption,” she said.

Other issues high on her list include traffic and road conditions, particularly because as the City continues to grow, the traffic will as well.

“Growth is inevitable; we need to do it in a smart way,” she said. “The roads are already an issue. We also need to focus on things like making our city beautiful by doing monument signs, the dark skies initiative, and making sure we have the proper infrastructure in place for water. We need to foster the growth we want and have a clear plan about how we want the City to grow.”

Young added that the growth within the City should result in Liberty Hill becoming a destination with a bustling downtown as opposed to a place people pass through and are annoyed by stop lights as they drive through town.

“Liberty Hill is something special,” she said. “I want to help. That’s what drove me to do all this.”

Young, who works as a legal assistant, said her job experience will be an asset to the council if elected.

“I love to read, and I’m not going to shy away from any research that needs to be done,” she said. “My legal background will help a lot. I see this position as a job, and there’s a lot to do here. I plan to set aside a lot of time for this position.”

Young serves as the president of the HOA for her neighborhood, and enjoys spending time with her two children.

Read more about the candidates in a Q&A with The Independent.

Election Day is May 7, and early voting will take place April 25 to May 3 at the Over the Hill Gang building on RM 1869.