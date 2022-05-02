Residents of the Grayson subdivision just adjacent to the City’s wastewater treatment plant have been living with unpleasant smells coming from the plant for years.

One resident, Gene Griffin, said it can be embarrassing to live near the plant, especially when the smells are strong.

“I have a 10-year-old daughter and she brings friends over and they grimace at the smell,” he said. “It’s embarrassing. When I bought my home we were excited. When we viewed the house the odor wasn’t there, and then the day we signed the odor was there, which was a big shock to us.”

City staff has taken measures in the past to help mitigate some of the smells, but the stench continues at the plant, which is why the City is now working on even more upgrades to help get rid of the smell.

At a City Council meeting on April 27, Jay Holmes, public works manager for the City, gave an update on what is being done to mitigate the smells.

He said most of the odors come from the screening dumpsters that collect debris.

“We have those cleaned out three times a week, but that’s where most of our odors are coming from,” he said. “It’s not coming from the actual sewage. We installed a misting system in spring of 2021 that did a bit to help mask the odor, but the amount of chemical we had to feed through them would corrode the misting nozzles. We would clean them out and within a day they were corroded again, so to alleviate that we have found a new chemical we are going to try.”

This new chemical is an odor killing chemical instead of an odor masking chemical, he added. The misters, along with this new chemical, will be installed directly over the dumpsters to see if the odors are reduced. The timeline for this installation depends on when the parts arrive in Liberty Hill. They cost the City approximately $5,000.

“We’ve ordered the parts, and now we are just waiting,” Holmes said. “When it shows up it shows up.”

Another measure recently taken to control odor before it starts is a microbial enzyme that has started to be introduced to each of the City’s lift stations.

“The membrane in the plant is very sensitive, so there are only certain things we can use for odor control that won’t kill the treatment plant,” he said. “We will see what this new enzyme does.”

Another thing Holmes said his team is doing, as budget allows, is feeding bioxide into the lift stations as well. Bioxide is a non-hazardous chemical used for odor and corrosion control. These new chemicals come at a cost of $35,000.

“We’re going to introduce more and more bioxide to the systems and lift stations, so we can try to get the smell knocked down before it gets to the plant. Then, we hope what little smell gets to the plants will be taken care of by the air scrubber system.”

The air scrubber system was installed at the treatment plant in 2020 at a cost of $100,000. It was upgraded with new media and a new motor in January 2022.

Public engagement and education will also be another factor to working on odor reduction. Council member Crystal Mancilla said she has asked the City’s communications director to put together a campaign about what is and isn’t okay to flush or put down the sink.

“For example, putting grease down the sink is really bad,” she said. “There are some things that we just don't think about and they can affect the wastewater treatment plant and the smell. This will take community involvement to just be more aware, so we are going to educate everyone.”

Mancilla added that the campaign is set to go live in June.

During the meeting, the Council also unanimously approved a contract with Lomas Land Maintenance to put in just under $60,000 worth of landscaping between the houses that sit adjacent to the plant to provide a natural barrier.

“This is us making good on something that the previous administration said they would do,” said Council member Angela Jones. “They sent a letter to the Grayson community saying that they would build a berm with fragrant vegetation, which I didn’t know about until a couple of weeks ago. I’d never seen that letter before. I apologize that it's taken this long, but we're making good on what we said we would do.”

Holmes said now that council approved the contract, the timeline for the landscaping being done will be based on how long it takes for the plants and trees to come in after being ordered.

It’s not just the stench at the plant that is upsetting Grayson residents. Lights and noise have also been an issue.

“The odors, as well as early morning sounds, and having my bedroom lit up like Walmart is also frustrating,” Griffin said. “I know we can work together with the City to find some resolution, so that [Grayson] residents have some peace of mind that their investments are protected.”

Holmes said recent measures have been taken to reduce the noise and lights as well.

“We’ve turned the primary lights off [a couple of weeks ago], so now there are just security lights,” he said, adding that when it comes to the loud noises, that happens during the cleaning of the plant’s headworks box, where debris piles up.

“That gets cleaned every Friday,” he said. “If we don't clean it, talk about smell. We’ve asked for them to come at 9 a.m., and last week they came at 10:30 a.m., which was better. But if they have something else they need to do, they might hit us at 7 a.m. We can't control it, but we’re trying. I would rather they show up and do it instead of not do it. Then we’d smell a difference.”