The City of Liberty Hill’s code enforcement department has enacted an abatement initiative to prompt city residents to adhere to all code provisions.

Building Official Elias Carrasco said during COVID, the City relaxed its enforcement of certain code requirements. Because of this, several properties in the City are out of compliance and becoming health and safety concerns, he added.

“We are recommending a return to normal code enforcement protocols,” Carrasco told the City Council during its most recent meeting on April 26. “The highest priorities are violations for high weeds and grass, and other debris causing a nuisance. We haven’t been as aggressive as we should have been in the last while.”

Carrasco added that after a general public warning, violators will be given written notice. If action is not taken, the code enforcement department will then give abatement nuisances and invoice the property owners for that cost. Those who do not pay their invoices could also be criminally cited and required to appear in Liberty Hill Municipal Court.

Abatement of properties requires upfront costs and man hours from code enforcement. City staff estimates that each abatement costs approximately $300 to $350 for a standard lot and up to $200 per acre for larger lots. Additionally, removal of other debris is estimated to start at approximately $500 but will depend on the amount of refuse.

“We want to go from what we’ve been doing to giving people options to reduce limits and excuses,” said City Administrator Paul Brandenburg. “If someone says, ‘I don’t have equipment for that,” then we can register them to rent equipment and use it. If they say, ‘I don’t have the time,” then we have resources that can help them get it done. I’m trying to get through the checklist of eliminating excuses for not doing it.”

Assistant City Attorney and Prosecutor Erin Higginbotham said once city officials begin knocking on doors and telling residents that code enforcement is going to be harsher than in the past, she expects them to ask why.

“This isn’t something that’s just halfway thought out,” she added. “We have made this a top priority to get things cleaned up. You will get calls every time this happens, but at the end of the day, if all that happens is someone is going to get fined some money, that doesn’t fix the problem.”

For more information on the city’s code enforcement policies, click here.