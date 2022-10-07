Just a stone's throw away from the intersection where Anthony Martin tragically lost his life, a phalanx of law enforcement vehicles were parked with engines running and lights on in tribute to the Austin Police Department officer and Liberty Hill resident during a fundraiser for his family at Liberty Hill Middle School on Thursday evening.

The solemn event was organized by the Liberty Hill Police Officers Association in conjunction with the Texas Municipal Police Association with all proceeds going to the Martin family.

Martin – 54, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran of 20 years and a member of the APD for another 16 – was killed in the early-morning hours of Sept. 23 when he was struck on a motorcycle at the intersection of Highways 29 and 1869 while on the way home from a night shift.

According to Joseph Chapa, a Liberty Hill Police Department officer and president of the LHPOA, the event was simply another shining example of the town he is sworn to protect.

“What this tells me is we live in a community that loves to support causes like this,” said Chapa, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has been with the department since 2019. “It tells me there is a lot of love here – Liberty Hill is a small town with a big heart.”

Chapa said the event came together quickly once the concept came to fruition.

“We came up with the idea at our POA meeting,” he said. “We wanted to do something to help the community and the family.”

Donations were accepted with free food available for the long line of supporters that stretched across the parking lot on the school grounds with other items available for purchase with the proceeds going directly to the Martin family.

David Kurylowicz, a field representative for the TMPA and also a Liberty Hill resident, said his organization worked jointly with the LHPOA in making the event a reality.

“We met with them and expressed an interest in helping,” said Kurylowicz, himself a retired deputy sheriff of 27 years in Southern California before moving to Texas with his family two years ago. “We would do the fundraising and they would provide the logistics.”

Longtime Liberty Hill resident Mary Lyn Jones said she felt compelled to participate due to what law enforcement means to the town's residents.

“I think we have a culture here in Liberty Hill of supporting things like our police and school district,” she said. “We're a community that's all about helping one another and our police protect us, so it's important for them to know they have our support.”

Vehicles filled the parking lot from law enforcement agencies including Liberty Hill, Austin, Leander, Round Rock, Cedar Park, the Department of Public Safety, the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and the Liberty Hill Independent School District Police Department to honor their fallen brother-in-arms with the light display, while centrally located at the event was a police motorcycle adorned with flowers and a portrait of Martin resting on the pavement next to the front wheel.

As officers from all over Central Texas gathered to pay their respects, Chapa was proud of not only his brethren, but the everyday residents that came out to support Martin and his family.

“Look at this line – people are standing here for 30 minutes,” he said. “The people of Liberty Hill just show so much love for everybody.”