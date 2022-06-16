Six o'clock on a Wednesday evening and Bryan Rivera is like most people – settling in after another long day of work.
However, what differentiates the 38-year-old Liberty Hill resident from his peers is what each day entails for him.
“Let me run down the list for you of what I got done today,” said Rivera. “I got up, made breakfast, mopped the floor, changed a diaper, made lunch – and got a $25,000 contract for my company.”
What Rivera didn't mention was the matter of taking his wife of 14 years, Ashley, to her oncologist for yet another session of treatment as she battles not one, but two forms of cancer.
Ashley, 34, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, but after treatment, went into remission a year later.
“Back then, the doctors told me there was a six-percent chance of it coming back,” she said. “So, we kept living our life like it wouldn't.”
Shortly thereafter, the disease was discovered in her brain – but not due to a spread of the original cancer.
“It was a completely separate one,” said Ashley. “It's very rare for someone to have two different major forms of cancer.”
In fact, only eight percent – or one in 12 – cancer patients develop what are known as multiple primary malignancies, which is when one tumor is histologically unrelated to the other, as opposed to the more common occurrence of metastasis, which is the spread of one malignancy to other parts of the body.
Ashley – whose breast cancer is Stage 4 and brain cancer is Stage 2 – said she has a family history of the disease.
“My grandmother had a faulty BRCA gene and breast cancer,” she said, of the mutated gene that makes women more susceptible to breast and ovarian cancer. “So, it runs in our family.”
A big move
The Riveras have four children – Brayden, 11, Emilee, 9, Caleb, 7 and Ellie, 3 – which is a full-time job in itself for the couple, but with Ashley's ongoing illness, more of the responsibility falls on the shoulders of Bryan, who owns Texas Hometown Strategies, a canvassing company he runs out of the couple's home.
In addition to Ashley's ailments, Caleb has muscular dystrophy and dysautonomia, requiring a feeding tube and intensive treatment – which is the primary reason the couple moved to Liberty Hill in 2020 from Texas City in order to be closer to Dell Children's Hospital in Austin.
“Before, it was a four-hour trip,” said Ashley. “We would stay at the Ronald McDonald House.”
However, the decision to move the family north came with a price, as Ashley was forced to leave her previous medical providers behind.
“Everyone says the best hospitals for cancer are in Houston,” she said. “But, it was more important at that point to make sure Caleb had a better quality of life.”
Part of that sacrifice was also leaving family behind in Galveston County and moving to a place where the Riveras knew nobody.
Bryan said that isolation didn't last long.
“Liberty Hill is a very tight-knit community,” he said. “People step up when you need help. We don't have any family around here, but we have some of the kindest neighbors.”
Lean on me
On this day, Ashley was up and about in the family's home, as the Rivera children engaged in various activities at the kitchen counter and in the living room of their three-bedroom home in the Liberty Parke neighborhood.
One would never guess the hidden battles the Riveras constantly fight by observing the peaceful interaction of an average family on a normal weeknight.
But, Ashley said it's not always like that.
“Some days, I'll sleep for 16-18 hours,” she said. “The chemo wears you out and I'll also have seizures that cause me to be out of it.”
When that happens, more of the household responsibilities fall to Bryan.
“Dinner still needs to get cooked,” he said. “You can't get mad or agitated.”
Bryan said at times like that, the couple's relationship blossoms into something more – a state of compassion and understanding that transcends ordinary marriage.
“Having other people around that help you is one thing,” he said. “But, when it comes to emotional things, as a couple you have to lean on each other.”
Living in the moment
Nobody truly knows what the future holds as we live our lives always hoping for the best, but knowing life just doesn't always work that way.
But, for the Riveras, they realize the gravity of the situation their family faces as Ashley's cancer continues to ravage her body – but not her soul, she said.
“We rely on our faith and that makes us stronger people,” said Ashley. “Everything always has a purpose, even through hard times and bad times. Even during an ugly time in life, you can see the beauty of it.”
Bryan views it from a sports perspective.
“It's like having a good teammate,” he said. “We've dealt with a lot of tragedies together, but we made the decision early on to continue living.”
According to Ashley, one of the best pieces of advice they ever got from a doctor had nothing to do with medicine – but of the heart.
“I remember him saying 'Your life might seem impossible, but the next 10 minutes isn't,'” said Ashley. “We have a whole lot of life to fight through, but we can do it.”
Keeping the disease at bay must constantly be in the forefront of her daily life, she said.
“It's always there,” said Ashley. “When you go out someplace, you have to know how close you are to a hospital – even just trying to go out for a date night is hard.”
Once cancer reaches Stage 4, the goal of treatment is often not to cure, but to control and in doing so, extending the patient's life as much as possible.
But, Ashley realizes the long-term prognosis can be gloomy.
“If anything, as you go along in your treatment, it gets harder,” she said. “It's not a matter of 'if' the cancer will come back, but 'when.'”
All that being said, she keeps hope alive through spiritual and scientific means.
“I pray they come out with new technology,” she said. “Every couple of years, there's something new.”
Despite the specter looming over their lives, though, there is only really one true way forward, said Bryan.
“You can't live in the future,” he said. “You have to live today and if you start thinking ahead, it doesn't get you anywhere.”
'No present big enough'
Earlier in the afternoon, Bryan took Ashley to her appointments, which lasted about six hours, before returning home.
Wife appreciated husband's efforts for the day as the couple relaxed on the living room couch surrounded by their children.
“Bryan has done such an excellent job of balancing everything to help keep me healthy,” said Ashley. “I wouldn't be able to get through this without him.”
On the eve of Father's Day, Ashley didn't quite know where to begin as far as how she would go about honoring the man who has been her everything through thick and thin over the years.
“It's difficult for me because he does so much,” she said. “I don't know if anything could possibly add up to what he does every day. I feel like I should send him on a vacation or something – there's not a present big enough.”