Austin-based Smith Contracting Co. was unanimously awarded the bid May 10 to construct the long-discussed roundabout at Main Street and County Road 279 in downtown Liberty Hill.

The roundabout project, which has been approved, shelved and re-approved a few times in recent years, was green-lighted by the current City Council in fall 2021. Then, in late 2022, City Administrator Paul Brandenburg worked with the Council to determine the top priority road projects for the City, one of which was the roundabout.

City staff sent out requests for qualifications on the project in early 2023. James Herrera, project manager for the roundabout, said the original estimate for the cost of the project was $2.1 million. Smith Contracting Co. came in with the lowest bid at $1.59 million.

“The numbers were good,” Herrera said. “It was really close between a couple of vendors, so I feel confident going with Smith [Contracting Co.] on this bid.”

Now that the bid has been awarded, construction can begin soon. A specific date hasn’t been set, but Brandenburg said the City is ready to get the project underway as soon as possible as to not disturb too many future City events, like the Independence Day Spectacular and the Christmas Festival. He estimated once construction begins, the project will take about eight to nine months to complete.

“We can’t and won’t shut down the road,” Brandenburg told The Independent. “People can’t go where they need to go if it’s shut down, so the public should not expect road closures. We will keep a constant flow of traffic going through that area. There will always be flowing traffic on one side or the other [of the project].”

Herrera said while construction is happening, the City is going to plan ahead, meaning electrical lines, water lines, conduit and more will be installed while the road is ripped up.

“We don’t know what’s exactly going to be there in the future, so why not plan for everything?” he said. “That way we don’t have to go back in there and tear up the roadway once it’s done.”

During the discussion, the Council also stressed a desire for a visual element to be in the center of the roundabout, particularly because it will serve as a gateway into downtown Liberty Hill.

“Because of the savings on the project from what we estimated, we could use some of those savings to put toward something to go in the center of the roundabout as part of the construction, Brandenburg suggested, to which the Council agreed.

Herrera added that as long as an addendum doesn’t go over 20 percent of the contract, items can be added. Council agreed to task the Downtown Revitalization Committee with putting together proposals of what should go in the center of the roundabout, whether that be landscaping and trees, a monument, a sign or a sculpture.