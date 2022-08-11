In true Panther fashion, the teachers and staff at Liberty Hill ISD were welcomed into the 2022 convocation by the Panther band, Liberty Hill High School cheerleaders and Belles Wednesday morning.

Megan Parsons, LHISD board of trustees president, said she was excited to see so many teachers and staff members.

“We are over 1,000 now for our staff, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a room so full,” she said, adding that the energy at the beginning of the school year is contagious.

She went on to say that a lot of people in the community are scared LHISD is going to lose its culture and values because of the growth, but for her, that’s not something that should be a concern.

“People are working hard and it’s going to be OK,” she said. “As we go into this school year, we all have the power to be the calm, reassuring positive force in kids’ lives and in their parents’ lives.”

Incoming senior Logan Dyer spoke about overcoming adversity; Athletic Director Kent Walker spoke on principles he instills in his athletes, such as commitment, discipline and effort and how that can cross over to the classroom for both teachers and students; and Cassidy Ness, fourth grade teacher at Bill Burden and the district’s Teacher of the Year for 2021-22, spoke on the importance of teaching and why teachers keep teaching.

“We teach for our students,” she said. “We teach because we know it makes a difference.”

She asked everyone in the auditorium at Liberty Hill High School to think about their most memorable teacher growing up, whether it was a schoolteacher, coach or family member.

“What made that teacher that person special to you?” she said. “What did they say or do that meant so much to you? More than anything, you probably remember how they made you feel.”

Ness went on to liken teaching to boarding a “crazy train.”

“It will have its ups and down, twists and turns, but you will be their most memorable teacher,” she said. “Be the ones that leave a lasting impression long after the train comes to the end of the line. You are all they need.”

Superintendent Steve Snell finished the morning’s inspirational talks by describing an at-risk student: someone who had an uneducated father, a mother who was illiterate, battled depression and was described by his teachers as lazy.

“Would you want this kid in your classroom?” Snell asked. “What would be said about him in the locker room or the teachers' lounge? But the kid I’m talking about is Abraham Lincoln.”

Keeping with the theme, Snell had asked every staff member to bring a penny to the convocation.

“Pull them out and compare them,” he said. “Some of those pennies are new, bright and shiny, and some of them are pretty old, rustic, and have scratches and scars. But here’s the deal, they are all worth the same, every single one of them. And the more you get involved as a teacher, the shinier those pennies are going to get. You have a chance to be that teacher that they’re going to remember. Build that value, hold on to your pennies, think about your kids and make that difference.”

Snell added that the school year will have its own set of challenges, like with construction projects still ongoing at many of the campuses and rapid growth in student enrollment, but he expects the district to persevere.

“It’s going to be another incredible year,” he said.