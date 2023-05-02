The intersection of County Road 260 and State Highway 29 will soon have a four-way traffic signal.

Robert Baughn, head of construction for Chalk Hill Ventures, a Dallas-based real estate developer, said his company will soon be breaking ground on Chalk Hill Ranch, a mixed-use property with 665 units, retail pad sites and commercial office space.

CR 260 is the road just east of Margarita’s Restaurant and supplies the back entrance to Santa Rita Ranch. Chalk Hill Ranch, which will be developed along CR 260 north of SH 29 just behind Margarita’s, will use CR 260 as one of its primary entrances and exits from the property.

Because of this, the developer proposed to forego a traffic impact analysis, citing that the intersection will indeed be busy enough for a traffic signal.

“What they are saying is that they are aware that we already have traffic issues there, and a traffic impact analysis is a waste of time,” said City Administrator Paul Brandenburg at the most recent Council meeting on April 26.

Instead of the analysis, Chalk Hill Ventures will pay the City of Liberty Hill $175,000 for a traffic mitigation fee, which will cover approximately 50 percent of the estimated costs to install the traffic signal.

“They are paying their fair share by putting 50 percent of the money up front,” Brandenburg said. “Then the role of the City will be coordinating with TXDOT on when it will be installed and operational.”

Brandenburg said the plan is for city officials to work this out with TXDOT as soon as possible, so that supply chain issues and delays aren’t as significant.

“The lead time on waiting for everything to come in would be the only delay on this project,” he added.

Mayor Liz Branigan said she gets calls constantly about the CR 260 and SH 29 intersection and is grateful that something is finally being done to improve safety. The City Council unanimously approved the traffic signal during the meeting.