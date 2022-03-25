Although the Texas Department of Transportation has plans to install traffic lights at the intersection of Loop 332 and RM 1869 later this year to improve traffic flow in downtown Liberty Hill, the City Council wants to make sure that will be enough.
During their meeting Wednesday, the Council approved a $12,000 traffic engineering study to be conducted by Austin-based Alliance Transportation Group at that same intersection. The company’s study will look at the daily traffic, and will offer solutions and impacts for those solutions, said Engineer Curtis Steger of Steger Bizzell. Some of the proposed solutions include the traffic light already set to be installed, a roundabout, or a bypass on the northwest side of Loop 332 and RM 1869.
“They are going to count traffic and look at different potential solutions that can be implemented in this area to overlay traffic,” Steger said. “They will also evaluate alternatives that they come up with that they think maybe would help the situation or with traffic flow.”
Council member Kathy Canady said traffic lights and a roundabout wouldn’t both work at that intersection, and because of that, was a little concerned about the need for the study.
Canady owns a business at the intersection.
“TXDOT is going to be installing traffic signals at that intersection because they control that intersection, but this is to look at if we want to make additional improvements beyond TXDOT,” Steger explained. “We will be coordinating with them since they control that intersection. Anything we do would have to be approved by TXDOT.”
Council member Chris Pezold added that if Council decides another route is better for that intersection after the study is complete, then they can tell TXDOT what they’d like to do instead and possibly get credits for any materials TXDOT had already ordered for the traffic signals.
Council approved the study unanimously. Council member Crystal Mancilla was absent. Once the study begins, it should be completed within 30 days and will be brought back to Council.