Two studies that will take a deep dive into the rates, impact fees and water and wastewater system models for the City of Liberty Hill were approved by the City Council in August with a price tag of just under $1.1 million.
The first study, which will update the City’s water master plan, will evaluate the water system’s needs and provide long range water plan analysis and utility evaluation for the next five, 10 and 20 years. The study was awarded to HDR Engineering at a cost of $553,100.
The second study, which will update the City’s wastewater master plan, will evaluate the wastewater system’s needs and provide long range water plan analysis and utility evaluation for the next five, 10 and 20 years. The study was awarded to CDM SMITH INC. at a cost of $543,290.
Funds for both of these studies are already in the water budget and wastewater budget for general engineering services, according to city staff.
City Manager Paul Brandenburg said he knows the current water and wastewater rates and impact fees are outdated and that the City has “fallen behind,” but the process will take about 12 months for both studies.
“Part of these studies includes a public process,” he added. “The new numbers for water and wastewater have to be justified, and a committee is formed to review those numbers. They will then go to City Council with their recommendation, and then we have to hold two public hearings for the community. That’s the reason why these studies will take this long. I don’t know the last time we updated these master plans.”