Following a nearly two-and-a-half-hour executive session on Monday, March 28, the Liberty Hill City Council voted unanimously to authorize the Mayor to execute an employment agreement with a new city administrator.

That person will not be made public until April 6 and was only referred to as "Candidate A" by the Council. Council member Tony DeYoung said the decision was one of the hardest the Council has had to make.

" We've lost sleep over this decision," he said. "We spent multiple meetings and time going over the candidates. We had 10 good candidates. We interviewed six, and the top two had three individual interviews for this. It's quite an arduous process, but I think we're confident that we've found the right person."

The decision comes weeks after Council accepted the sudden departure of former administrator Lacie Hale, who r esigned immediately following an executive session during the Council’s meeting March 2. For about six months leading up to her resignation, the Council discussed Hale’s performance and her position no fewer than a dozen times in multiple executive sessions, and ultimately, the decision for Hale's resignation was a mutual one, with the City Council saying in a joint statement that "the relationship had run its course."

Hale was hired in March 2020 as chief operating officer by former Mayor Rick Hall and was promoted to city administrator in October 2020 in a unanimous vote from Council, led by Council member Kathy Canady. Following the executive session on March 2, Council voted 4-1 to accept Hale’s resignation with Canady opposed.