A handful of residents from Santa Rita Ranch attended a City Council meeting April 27 to speak for dozens of their neighbors against a proposed development of more than 400 single-family rental homes adjacent to their subdivision.

The 122-acre tract of land, referred to as C7 II Ranch, is owned by Philip Coffin. A development agreement with the City was executed in October 2020 under the City’s previous administration, and includes 418 single-family rental homes as well as two commercial development pads on 89 acres, with the other 35 acres set to be developed later.

The agreement is solely for wastewater services, which would be provided by Liberty Hill. The property is in the City’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

An amendment to that agreement was approved by the current Council in October 2021. The amendment changed the location of the construction of the development’s sewer line because the original plan wasn’t feasible, according to the amendment.

In early 2022, the planning and development department had a pre-development meeting with WGI, the firm hired to design the development. Since then, no further movement on the development has occurred, said Jerry Millard, interim city planner.

Santa Rita residents learned of the development about a month ago and have since rallied together to oppose it. They have created a nonprofit organization, called the Santa Rita Ranch Preservation Society, and have raised enough funds to pay an attorney a retainer fee to represent them. They have also been meeting weekly in Santa Rita Ranch to discuss the development and future steps their group will take. At the April 27 Council meeting, a few residents spoke about their objections to the proposed development.

Resident Ryan Colpaart said he recently moved to Santa Rita after leaving Cedar Park, where rental properties were springing up quickly and crime was increasing. Because he didn’t feel safe there anymore, he moved his family to Liberty Hill.

“I poured my life savings into this new house,” he said. “I was told this tract (C7 II Ranch) wouldn’t be developed, but come to find out, in 2020 during COVID, rather quietly, a development agreement was approved to build single-family, rental-only properties. Three homes could fit on one Santa Rita plot. I’m concerned for a number of reasons, like traffic. This tract is designed to egress directly into our community, which is roughly 1,000 new cars driving through the neighborhood. I dumped my life savings into this house, and now I’m wondering what’s going to happen.”

Santa Rita resident Terry LaBorde agreed and said many residents were told that ranch would never be developed.

“A lot of people gravitated toward building there because of that,” he said. “Additionally, the proposed development does not look anything like Santa Rita. For lack of a better expression, it looks horrible. Tiny little 1200-square-foot rentals are proposed, and there’s an additional 35 acres reserved for future development, which is a wild card.”

Council member Chris Pezold reiterated that the development agreement with Liberty Hill is solely for wastewater services, as the tract is within Williamson County’s jurisdiction.

“If the City of Liberty Hill didn’t want to give the developer any sewer, these people legally could put a treatment plant up against your backyards, and do a sewer treatment plant onsite,” he said. “One suggestion I thought about would be to get the owners and developers and representatives from [Santa Rita] together to see if maybe a strip could be put in as a landscape buffer. This is a tough situation because [the tract] is in the county and we don’t have any jurisdiction. Thought it’s distasteful to you, that’s the reality.”

Moving forward, members of the Santa Rita Ranch Preservation Society plan to reach out to Williamson County to get more information, and will continue to meet to discuss options for opposing the development.

Additionally, council member Angela Jones has asked the City’s legal team to review the development agreement and amendment, as well as the City’s obligations regarding the development, and share their findings at the next Council meeting on May 4.

Also last week, the Council:

Directed staff to extend an offer letter for the City Secretary position.

Authorized the Mayor to execute purchase letter agreements with Tom and Brenda Jones, Charles and Jennifer Carpenter, and Joseph and Margaret Lucas for acquisition of permanent wastewater and temporary workspace easement rights required for construction of proposed County Road 260 and County Road 266 wastewater system improvements.

Authorized the use of eminent domain to condemn 0.24 and 0.36 acres owned by Lee and Marisa McNight to construct wastewater interceptor utility improvements along CR 260 and CR 266.

Approved construction plans for Phase 9 of the Butler Farms subdivision.

Directed staff to work on the employee leave policy to offer employees with extensive vacation hours options for banking, buying back or donating their hours.

Approved the ordinance rewritten by the Planning & Zoning Commission regarding requirements for parkland dedication of certain subdivisions of land. The updated ordinance requires all residential developments to participate, including planned unit developments.

The next meeting of the City Council will take place May 4 at 6 p.m.