The City Council has decided to spend its more than $680,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on beautifying the streetscapes in downtown Liberty Hill.

ARPA was signed into law in 2021 to provide additional relief to address the continued impact of COVID-19 on the economy, including local governments. The City of Liberty Hill received a total of $727,695.94. A third-party grant writer who assisted the City in getting the funds was paid $43,500 for the management of the fund, which left the City $684,195.94 for projects.

The City received half of the money in December 2021 and the other half in December 2022, but as of May 10, still had not decided how to spend that money. City Administrator Paul Brandenburg advised the Council during their most recent meeting, to decide quickly, as he was concerned about movement in Washington to take back ARPA funds that had not been spent.

“I just don’t want to have a note come from Washington that they want us to send back the money,” he said. “I think we should use this money to do something immediate; something the community can see, touch and feel. These funds have been used on all different kinds of projects in other cities, so there is a lot of opportunity.”

The City Council has discussed what to do with the funds several times at Council meetings in the past, but hadn’t made a final decision. Brandenburg said City Staff recommended the funds be allocated toward downtown Liberty Hill’s streetscapes, to which the Council agreed unanimously.

He estimated the project will cost $2 million, but the $684,195.94 will significantly offset those costs. This would be specifically for the area from RR 1869 and Main Street to Grange Street and Main Street, which is approximately two blocks. Brandenburg said the streetscape project will include bumping out the sidewalks on Main Street, and adding old-fashioned streetlights, planters, benches and other amenities.

“While the ARPA funding will not cover the entire costs of the phased project, it will go a long way in contributing to the financing and making this project a reality,” he added.

Additionally, the City’s downtown master plan is scheduled to be completed later this year, which Brandenburg said will offer further guidance of what Liberty Hill’s downtown streetscape should include.

“As soon as we hire someone to complete our downtown master plan and we have the contract signed, we can kind of cut them loose to give us a firm estimate on what the total cost would be,” he said.

The streetscape project most likely won’t begin for another eight to 12 months, Brandenburg said, because the roundabout project as well as the traffic signal installation at RR 1869 and Main Street need to be completed first.

“We don’t want to be disrupting Main Street with three different projects going on,” he said.