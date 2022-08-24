Economic Development Director Matt Powell and the entire Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors continue to be scrutinized by the Liberty Hill City Council, this time for not following their own bylaws, which were most recently updated in 2015.

For the past year, the EDC Board has been working on updating its bylaws to clarify several things that are ambiguous, said Jamie Etzkorn, the Board’s vice president. Those updates have been discussed numerous times in monthly board meetings; however, while the Board has unanimously approved the changes, the City Council has yet to give its final approval, which has proven to be a strategic move.

During its August meeting, the EDC Board had two new members at the dais. With the recent departure of John Clark and Eric Bailey from the panel, the Council voted earlier this month to appoint two of its members to temporarily fill those vacancies.

“We never imagined that we’d be sitting here with you guys,” said Council member Angela Jones, who, along with Council member Crystal Mancilla, was appointed to the board. “We don’t intend to be here for a long time. We just thought this would be the best way to get some communication going between the Council and the EDC Board.”

Jones added that in the last couple of months, she has been digging deep into the Board’s recommendations to Council for updating the bylaws.

“I have felt like the recommendations are getting off track for where the EDC should be,” she said. “I wanted to bring it back to what the purpose of the EDC is in relationship to the Council and make sure that everybody understands what that is.”

Jones said that according to the bylaws, the EDC board should be working on behalf of the city council. The city council shall require that the Liberty Hill EDC be responsible to it for the proper discharge of its duties assigned in the bylaws. All policies for program administration shall be submitted to city council for approval, and the board shall administer programs accordingly.

“Understanding this relationship is very important because the City Council is ultimately responsible to the taxpayers for the decisions and the productivity of the Economic Development board,” she said. “As elected officials we answer to our community. The bylaws are the ultimate governing document of the Economic Development board and should be followed at all times, but there are things that are currently in the adopted bylaws of 2015 that are not taking place.”

For example, Jones said, the EDC should be submitting an annual work plan—alongside its annual budget—to Council that outlines the activities planned, the status of current projects and what programs the EDC plans to implement for the upcoming fiscal year.

“When was the last time a work plan was developed?” Jones asked, adding that since she joined the Council in May 2021, she hasn’t seen a plan like that.

Etzkorn responded and said her best guess for the last time a work plan was completed was in 2017 or 2018.

Jones also said that another bylaw of the board should be to review and update its economic plan to make sure it’s meeting Liberty Hill’s current economic development needs.

“You guys should know if you have reviewed and updated your economic plan,” she said. “The plans are supposed to be approved by the Council. I know I’ve been on the Council for almost a year and a half and I haven’t received one single plan.”

Powell argued that the EDC had done that at its last major retreat in fall 2021. Etzkorn agreed and said it had been done, but that it hadn’t been submitted to the City Council for approval.

“We have heard from the EDC Board that Council isn’t giving direction to the Board, but the truth is, there is a lot of direction provided in the bylaws,” Jones said. “And if you were making these reports to us, we could have been able to give direction. Y’all could have brought your challenges to us, and we could have worked through those challenges.”

Jones added that the bylaws also state that compensation of all EDC employees shall be set by the City and questioned how the salary for Powell was set. Etzkorn said the City did a salary study in 2018 or 2019 that suggested a salary for the EDC director, and that Powell’s specific salary of $124,000 was determined by that study along with a raise for inflation when he was hired in early 2021.

Jones and Mancilla also took issue with how the EDC has been appointing new members to the board, and that it has been handling its finances completely separate from the City.

“It has been asked by our finance director that the EDC’s accounts be dissolved and put on our (City Council) agenda to discuss,” Mancilla said. “It’s been brought up three times and it has yet to be done. Is there a reason why it has been pushed from the agenda?”

Powell and Etzkorn could not provide a response to Mancilla’s question, but Etzkorn said the previous City Council, before the new members joined in 2021, told the EDC they should have their own bank accounts.

“It doesn't surprise me that that was the way the previous Council handled it, but I just want to say that it still doesn't let the EDC board off the hook,” Jones said. “The money should have never been moved to begin with. I don't know why that happened, but according to the bylaws, the City is supposed to be keeping track of the money. Y'all are a recommendation board that's appointed by Council, so that’s a very dangerous thing for appointed people to have access to the finances.”

Etzkorn said she doesn’t want there to be a public perception that the EDC Board has done something wrong.

“We haven't done anything wrong,” she said. “The [bylaws] document is very ambiguous. We have several ambiguous documents that have been executed between the City and the EDC and they all need to be cleaned up, which is why we have been revising the bylaws for the last year.”

Etzkorn added that the disconnect between the EDC and the City Council has been “pretty hostile” in the past, including in joint meetings the two groups have held in the last year.

“The first joint meeting did not go well,” she said. “I don't believe I'm the only EDC person that feels that way. The hope that we all had as an EDC board was that we would be able to come together and work together. Our last meeting was very productive and encouraging, but before that, it had all been more like us being yelled at and not really getting direction, so we just got quiet.”

Since January, the Council has spoken publicly to Powell identifying shortcomings as EDC director, which have included failure to do due diligence when it comes to updating the EDC’s business incentive programs, and having multiple conflicts of interest with persons he has hired to do work for him, including graphic designer Levi Slayer and attorney Cobby Caputo, who both previously worked alongside Powell in other roles before he joined the City staff.

