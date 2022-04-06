CityLogo

The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, and are expected to announce the employment of a new City Administrator.

The meeting will begin with an executive session, where the Council will discuss the following items:

  • Land acquisitions and easements for the CR 260-266 project.
  • A pending contested case before the State Office of Administrative Hearings with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
  • The appointment, employment, contract, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of the City Administrator.
  • Legal advice related to pending legal requests and potential claims

When the Council reconvenes, they will announce and appoint the new City Administrator, and conduct a swearing-in ceremony. There will also be a public hearing on the amendment of the City’s code of ordinances for tree inventory and protection. 

During the regular session, a few important items of note include approving a new position for a procurement coordinator for the finance department, hearing an update on the finance department’s status, and possibly approving a budget amendment for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The meeting will be held at the Municipal Court Building at 2801 RR 1869.

 

The new Administrator fills a vacancy created by the sudden resignation of Lacie Hale last month. 