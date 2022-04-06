The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, and are expected to announce the employment of a new City Administrator.
The meeting will begin with an executive session, where the Council will discuss the following items:
- Land acquisitions and easements for the CR 260-266 project.
- A pending contested case before the State Office of Administrative Hearings with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
- The appointment, employment, contract, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of the City Administrator.
- Legal advice related to pending legal requests and potential claims
When the Council reconvenes, they will announce and appoint the new City Administrator, and conduct a swearing-in ceremony. There will also be a public hearing on the amendment of the City’s code of ordinances for tree inventory and protection.
During the regular session, a few important items of note include approving a new position for a procurement coordinator for the finance department, hearing an update on the finance department’s status, and possibly approving a budget amendment for the remainder of the fiscal year.
The meeting will be held at the Municipal Court Building at 2801 RR 1869.
The new Administrator fills a vacancy created by the sudden resignation of Lacie Hale last month.