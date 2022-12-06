On Tuesday afternoon, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter held a press conference to get an urgent message out to the public – one which the lives of 200 dogs potentially depend on.

“We have more dogs than we have kennels,” said Misty Valenta, Williamson County Animal Services Director. “In addition, we have stretched our staff to the limit.”

Over the past eight months, the Georgetown shelter has taken in an overwhelming number of dogs to the point where it now houses 87 more dogs than it's equipped to handle, necessitating the conversion of a room designed to hold cats to dogs instead.

According to Valenta, the overcrowding issue isn't exclusive to Central Texas, as it poses a problem across the country for organizations whose purpose is to save the lives of the animals they shelter.

“Shelters across the nation have been faced with the same challenges we have here,” said Valenta, of the critical capacity status. “We've had more dogs coming into our shelter than leaving.”

One of the biggest influxes has been dogs arriving on their doorstep that are from areas beyond the boundaries of the area they serve, said Valenta.

“The biggest increase has been animals that come in from outside our jurisdiction,” she said. “We've had a lot of lost animals from other places.”

So far, the shelter hasn't had to resort to putting any animals down due to lack of space, but with the constantly-increasing numbers, that possibility becomes more and more real by the day.

“During the past eight months, we have been able to make it through this time without having to euthanize dogs,” said Valenta. “But, we are at a breaking point. After eight months, our staff is broken and hopeless, but these dogs deserve for us to try to save them. None of their eyes have told me they're ready to give up.”

More information about adopting, fostering or volunteering can be found at www.pets.wilco.org.

In closing her comments, Valenta presented a list of things people can do to help stem the tide of the current crisis.

“We have three asks of the public,” she said. “Number one is if you find a lost dog, please try to relocate its family before bringing it to a shelter. Number two is to only bring in dogs from our jurisdiction because having animals from outside our jurisdiction puts them at risk of being euthanized. Finally, number three is if anyone out there is immediately inspired, all we ask is they come in and adopt, foster or volunteer and if you want to make a difference every day, we're hiring.”