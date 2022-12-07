After approval by both the Liberty Hill and Leander Independent School District's Boards of Trustees, Williamson County has green-lighted a land swap between the districts that includes parts of the Larkspur and Bar W subdivisions.

Following the discovery of 27 students living in Larkspur that were mistakenly attending Leander schools despite the fact their homes fell within Liberty Hill ISD boundaries, the deal was conceived between the districts.

The agreement detaches the affected portion from Liberty Hill and transfers it to Leander and in return, Liberty Hill receives a piece of land in the proposed Bar W subdivision in a deal that satisfies both sides, said Liberty Hill Independent School District superintendent Steve Snell.

“School districts don't want to give up value,” he said. “But, we came up with a common sense solution.”

Liberty Hill ISD will lose 459 housing units in Larkspur that will now be part of Leander ISD and in return will receive land in the northern section of the Bar W subdivision – which is yet to be developed – an area that will contain 485 units.

With boundaries that were originally drawn in the late 19th century, modern-day developers sometimes plan subdivisions without first considering the impact it will have on those who live there when the lines fall in controversial places.

“You can have school boundaries that go right down the middle of a street or even through someone's house,” said Snell. “All school districts need to work with developers that don't pay attention to the boundaries so the lines are black and white.”

Once the homes in Bar W are built and families move in, Liberty Hill ISD will regain the property tax revenue it is losing with the Larkspur detachment – meaning eventually the scale will once again be balanced.

However, money aside, the district wanted to put the students first and foremost, said Snell.

“At the end of the day, we're giving up land so those affected students can attend Leander schools,” he said. “We want things like this to affect as few children as possible.”