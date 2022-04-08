A group of residents in northern Williamson County are fighting back against a Round Rock-based chemical plant that plans to move its headquarters to CR 236 in 2023.

The North San Gabriel Alliance, a group formed just a few months ago, is a nonprofit organization that was created “to protect the natural environment, homes, crops, animals and property of people who live, work, farm, ranch and recreate in the area of the North Fork of the San Gabriel River in Williamson and Burnet counties,” according to their website.

Alliance Member Henry Mulvihill said the group was formed after nearby residents read about the plant, Exfluor Research Corporation, planning to move its facility to CR 236 in The Liberty Hill Independent. Residents are concerned that air and water pollutants could escape from the proposed plant.

Exfluor began in 1984, primarily doing contract research for NASA and the United States Air Force, but in the early 1990s, the company transitioned to manufacturing specialty fluorinated chemicals. Today, its products and technology can be found on everything from satellites to televisions.

The company purchased a 36.07-acre parcel on CR 236, according to Williamson Central Appraisal District records, in December 2019. It has not finalized plans for the new facility, but the plan is to move there sometime in 2023.

Mulvihill said when he and other nearby neighbors saw the proposed location, they were shocked, and several teamed up to form the North San Gabriel Alliance.

“We saw that article and then we looked at the location and said, ‘No way, that can’t be true,’” he said. “We then found out there is almost no regulation at all for industrial facilities moving smack in the middle of a residential agricultural area. [Williamson County] has no say and the state has no say, but we can talk to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.”

Exfluor applied to TCEQ for issuance of a proposed air quality permit in July 2021, which would authorize construction of the Exfluor Research facility located at 1100 CR 236. The application was processed in an expedited manner, as allowed by the commission’s rules in Texas’ Administrative Code. According to the permit, “the proposed facility will emit the following contaminants: hydrogen fluorides, carbon monoxide, hazardous air pollutants, nitrogen oxides and organic compounds.”

“We did more research on these contaminants,” Mulvihill said. “[Hydrogen fluoride] is toxic and potentially a lethal acid. It never degrades and it goes into plants, animals and people. We cannot believe this facility is just one permit away from being built in a residential area.”

Mulvihill added that the Alliance has researched and found that Exfluor Research Corporation has had several chemical spills in the past, as well as a record of non-compliance. The group has listed several of the discovered violations on its website, which include notices from Austin- and Round Rock- area publications showing the company being in “significant noncompliance” for discharge limits of various chemicals and “failing to comply with permit conditions.”

However, Eric Bierschenk, head of engineering for Exfluor Research Corporation, said the Alliance has used drastic imagery and flat-out inaccurate information to create fear among the residents who live close to the proposed facility.

“The most egregious claim made by this organization is that we applied for a permit to ‘release toxic chemicals into the San Gabriel River,’” he said. “We do not possess, nor have we ever applied for a permit to discharge any process water at this proposed facility. Exfluor applied for a TCEQ wastewater permit, which specifically prohibits the discharge of process water. Our facility is designed to be a zero-water discharge facility; 100 percent of our process water will be recycled or treated and evaporated.”

Bierschenk added that the Alliance is also spreading false information suggesting that perfluorinated alkanes produced by Exfluor are contributing to low elevation ozone and urban smog.

“This is simply impossible; this class of chemicals are non-VOCs, according to both the EPA and the TCEQ,” he said. “This organization causes additional fearmongering by highlighting our perfluorinated acrylates, which we produce on the scale of a few pounds per year for very specialized applications. Acrylates are present in all water-based acrylic paints. It is likely the room you are sitting in has more acrylates than we have made in our entire history.”

He also added that his company has worked hand-in-hand with the EPA to spearhead the fight against the proliferation of perfluoroalkyl substances—a group of human-made chemicals that were created for a variety of household and industrial uses—in drinking water and rivers throughout the U.S.

The preliminary final approval for the permit has been given by TCEQ, but during this time frame, the public can voice their opinions on the permit through comments and by requesting the TCEQ hold a public meeting for concerns to be voiced.

“We want the TCEQ to rescind and deny the air permit for this location,” Mulvihill said. “That’s our stand.”

So far, through the Alliance, more than 1,400 people have signed a change.org petition created by the group opposing the facility, and nearly 90 area residents have submitted comments on the TCEQ’s website. Comments will continue to be accepted on the TCEQ site until 5 p.m. on April 11.

“Our goal is to bring enough public attention for TCEQ to see this and say, ‘Wait a minute, let’s look at this again',” Mulvihill said. “We have nothing against Exfluor, we know they are a vital component maker, but their facility just doesn’t need to be out in the middle of nowhere where there is no industrial footprint. It’s a radical intrusion and it doesn’t make any sense.”

Bierschenk said he wants Exfluor to be a positive addition to the area.

“We are a small business that currently employs less than 25 employees…” he said. “We have two full-time employees devoted to health, safety, and the environment. The business prospects and the potential to employ more STEM and other specialty positions look very good for Exfluor in the near future. We are projecting to double our business this year, next year, and even the year after that. The demand for high paying jobs and skilled labor from northern Williamson County will inevitably precede our projected growth.”

Bierschenk added that the new facility will cost an estimated $10 million to build and will serve as a modern research and development center to produce a product enabling an inhaled drug delivery system.

“Our proprietary inhaled oxygen carrier will enable medicine that is normally injected, such as insulin and nine other common drugs, to be administered with an inhaler,” he said.

The facility will also produce a product that enables the manufacturing of extended wear contact lenses that can be worn overnight; a coolant used in the electronics of U.S. spy planes, drones and the International Space Station; and will continue to produce a lubricant currently used in more than 50 percent of the world’s hard drives.

Bryce McCormick, president of the North San Gabriel Alliance, said many of the landowners surrounding the Exfluor site are extremely upset because they feel their property value is going down. Others who are new residents to the area have told him they wouldn’t have purchased property in that area if they knew this facility was coming.

“We’ve been here a long time,” McCormick said of his own land, which is less than a mile from the plant’s proposed location. “Our family has been here since 1850. It’s just devastating”

Mulvihill, who also lives within a mile of the proposed location, added that the company’s plans are a “rude awakening.”

“There’s so much land they could buy to put this plant in, but they chose a rural, residential area,” he said. “People’s dreams of living a quiet life out here are ruined. We came together in response to this threat, and we are going to fight it until we prevail. The company can sell the land at a profit and move on to somewhere else.”

For more information on the North San Gabriel Alliance, visit northsangabrielalliance.org. For more information on Exfluor, visit exfluor.com.