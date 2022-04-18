Chris Bishop travels on State Highway 29 every day. And every day, he worries for his and his family’s safety. That’s why he has created a petition on change.org to try to get more people to publicly speak to the dangers of the highway to the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT).

“I live in Austin and my family is building a house in Bertram, plus our family farm is on Highway 29 just before you get to Burnet,” he said. “We are on 29 all the time. As it’s grown, we just look in awe at how many more cars are on the road.”

Bishop and his wife were planning on turning their 26-acre family farm into an agrotourism destination for the Liberty Hill, Bertram and Burnet area. They planned on providing farming and animal experiences to families and children, hosting food trucks, and possibly even serving as a wedding venue, but because the farm is just off SH 29, they halted their plans due to safety concerns.

“We have two entryways to the property, but there is no center turn lane or a shoulder large enough to give enough room for a line of vehicles that might be slowing down to turn in without causing massive traffic build up,” Bishop said.

Bishop said he contacted TXDOT regarding his concerns and went “back and forth” for months on what could be done to provide a safer way to enter their farm. He added that the response he received was that to start the process of adding a turn lane, he would need to have a traffic hazard analysis conducted and hire an engineer to study the impact of vehicles coming and going on that stretch of highway.

“We are not a wealthy family to just throw out $20,000 to an engineer to put together a report that TXDOT may or may not say is good, and we also don’t want to open to the public and risk the safety of people coming in,” he said. “TXDOT has nothing on the books as far as funding to expand that highway, and they also said they don’t have anything planned for the next five years. I think they do understand the road is unsafe and needs to be fixed, but it’s not in their budget or plan.”

Christopher Bishop (same name), of the TXDOT Austin District’s public information office, said safety is TXDOT’s top priority.

“Our staff investigates all crashes to search for common elements that could be modified or eliminated to reduce these incidents,” he said, adding that TXDOT’s traffic office has recently performed speed studies and signal warrant studies at multiple intersections in Liberty Hill. “As a result, most recently, we were able to reduce the speed limit on State Highway 29 in the city between CR 200 and 183, plus we installed a signal at CR 214.”

Christopher Bishop said additionally, TXDOT has been working with developers during their subdivision planning phases to identify required safety improvements such as deceleration lanes, left turn lanes and signal studies, that can be financed by the developers.

“One such development currently under construction [in Liberty Hill] is at Butler Farms, where crews are adding a left turn lane, deceleration lane and the ground infrastructure for a future traffic signal at the development entrance,” he said.

The most recent safety study conducted along Highway 29 was done in 2009, Christopher Bishop added, and as funding becomes available, TXDOT is able to complete projects from that study, such as improved shoulders and deceleration lanes.

The reason Chris Bishop (same name) started the petition was to gauge and put out feelers of others who have a voice, and what they are saying, he said. So far, more than 1,000 people have signed and dozens have left comments about their safety concerns.

“It’s pretty astounding to see the comments,” he said. “A lot of people are afraid of 29 or have gotten in an accident. There’s a lot of chatter about this road right now and things that need to be done, and all we are trying to do is echo the voices that are already speaking and make them louder. We want to rattle the cage a bit more to see if we can get more attention from the correct powers that are able to affect change there and make something happen.”

Bishop said the numbers on the petition need to get to the multiple thousands to get heads to turn.

“We need thousands more signatures in order to take this to TXDOT and city councils in these cities to get some following behind it,” he said. “And we can’t wait five years for something to happen; it needs to start happening now in order for the growth to be sustainable. People losing their lives or businesses not being able to operate because there’s not a turn lane for easy access are things that need to be addressed.”

To access the petition, visit Petition · Commence Hwy 29 Construction Improvements · Change.org.