Divine Savior Academy at Santa Rita Ranch celebrated their upcoming expansion with a groundbreaking ceremony May 13. Over 200 supporters of Divine Savior participated in the event as both current students and Governing Board members of Divine Savior Ministries participated in shoveling the first loads of dirt for the project.

Divine Savior Academy, located at 23857 Ronald Reagan Blvd., currently serves grades PreK-3 through 6th grade with an enrollment of 210 young scholars. Phase 2 of this multi-phase campus will add an additional 11 classrooms, a STEM lab, a large science lab, a spacious art studio, and a beautiful full-size gymnasium with locker rooms and a large seating capacity. Additional office space will also be added in this phase of construction. This huge expansion will allow a total enrollment of 450 students through 8th grade.

Carlos Leyrer, President of Divine Savior Ministries said, “We are so excited about the ministry opportunities that this building expansion will add for our students, families, and the surrounding community. It will be a tremendous blessing and allow us to serve many more students with a quality, Christ-centered education.”

Divine Savior Academy is a Christian, college prep Academy with campuses in Doral, FL, Delray Beach, FL, Missouri City, and Liberty Hill. Divine Savior’s excellent reputation, combined with the area's rapid growth, fueled the need to expand the school after only two years of existence. It was clear that the students, parents, and administrators are excited about doubling the size of the school.

Plans are already in the works for Phase 3, the building of a high school on the same campus, able to serve students through 12th grade.