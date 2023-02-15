Students in every grade at Divine Savior Academy found unique ways to serve the Central Texas community through the school’s first-ever Day of Service in January.
The pre-kindergarten classes collected $822.68 through their Pennies for Ponies drive benefitting Ride On Center for Kids (ROCK), an equine therapy center. They also assembled 32 pampering packs for expectant mothers served by the Annunciation Maternity Home, and 40 blessing bags for those experiencing homelessness in Central Texas.
Kindergartners packed 90 brown paper snack bags for Helping Hands ministry, washed the exterior windows at Divine Savior Academy, and made Valentine’s Day cards for ROCK donors and volunteers, while first graders painted and decorated rocks to place around San Gabriel Park. They also picked up trash at the park and prayed over those who visit the park and sports areas.
The second-grade classes collected 34 pounds of trash at the Santa Rita Ranch ponds. They also assembled floral bouquets and prayer cards for Divine Savior Academy staff who reside in Santa Rita, and prayed over and delivered the bouquets to the teacher homes. Lastly, the students created two chalk mosaics at ‘The Green’ parking lot in Santa Rita.
Third and fourth graders visited Grand Living Assisted Living Home in Georgetown, and played games with residents, sang to them, assembled and passed out treat bags, assembled care packages for deployed service men and women, and played with the therapy dogs visiting the assisted living home.
The fifth-grade classes provided landscaping help for two local elderly couples with limited mobility. Students raked leaves, picked up debris, planted new flowers and laid mulch. They also visited a Divine Savior family’s home and took down some bird nests, cleaned up flower beds, planted new flowers and laid fresh mulch.
The middle schoolers, who are in sixth and seventh grades, partnered with Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram to spread 20 yards of dirt and rock road base to construct a trail for volunteers to use when walking the senior dogs. They also had the joy of getting to learn about the facility and love on some of the canine residents.
“Every single grade participated in some sort of service to the community which was geared for their age level,” said Anastasia Corker, a parent at Divine Savior. “Our kids sometimes do not have the most positive things said about them, [but] they are really incredible human beings.”