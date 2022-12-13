“Small Town, Big Heart.”
That’s the slogan the Downtown Revitalization Committee (DRC) agreed on at their most recent meeting as the new mantra for the City of Liberty Hill.
While the slogan still has to go through City Council for final approval, the DRC chose “Small Town, Big Heart” because it received the most votes from members of the community during a survey the committee conducted during the Liberty Hill Christmas Festival on Dec. 3.
Before that, the City of Liberty Hill’s Facebook page was utilized to get community input on various slogans for the city. From those comments, the DRC narrowed down the slogans to the top five most mentioned for the survey. They were “Biggest Little Town in Texas”; “The Brightest Stars in Texas”; “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future”; “Country Days & Starry Nights”; and the one that was chosen, “Small Town, Big Heart.”
Attendees at the festival voted on the five choices, with a write-in option available as well, and at the end of the event, the public’s choice was clear. “Small Town, Big Heart” received 36.7 percent of the votes.
The second most popular slogan was “Biggest Little Town in Texas” with 29.5 percent of the votes, followed by “Country Days & Starry Nights” with 11.4 percent of the vote.
The City Council will make a final decision on the city slogan at an upcoming council meeting.