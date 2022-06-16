A site permit for Dutch Bros Coffee was approved this week for the coffee shop to begin building a location in Liberty Hill.
The site, located at 14200 State Hwy. 29, adjacent to Domino’s and Sonic, will be home to a 950-square-foot drive-thru and parking lot for the popular coffee chain.
Dutch Bros Coffee started in 1992 in Oregon, and has since expanded across the United States, entering the Texas market in 2021. Dutch Bros has already opened coffee shops in several nearby cities, such as Hutto, Round Rock, Cedar Park and Killeen.
No timeline for the Liberty Hill location has been set. Follow The Independent for updates on this project.