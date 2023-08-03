Whether you’re in the mood for a classic coffee, an energy drink or a smoothie, Dutch Bros Coffee has it all. The nationally recognized coffee shop chain recently opened a location in Liberty Hill.

“It’s been awesome seeing everyone who’s coming through,” local owner Kyle Kvick said. “Whether they’re from Liberty Hill or Georgetown or Burnet, everyone has been super supportive and they’ve all expressed their excitement that we’re here. It’s been great witnessing their first experience at Dutch Bros and part of that is finding their perfect drink, whether they want a coffee, a Rebel, a soda or anything else we offer.”

On top of offering any type of coffee drink one could imagine, Dutch Bros also carries a variety of caffeinated and non-caffeinated drinks. Their signature Rebel energy drink comes in many flavors and is a Dutch Bros Coffee staple. The shop also offers lemonade, smoothies and sodas.

“If you haven’t tried us, we’ve got something for everyone,” Kvick said. “I know we’re Dutch Bros Coffee but we definitely have some other delicious beverages that are non-caffeinated so you can bring you, the family, whoever it is. We have a lot of sugar-free options, which is really great. I look forward to seeing everybody and meeting everybody here in Liberty Hill.”

Kvick said he is a firm believer that any community that has a Dutch Bros in it is a better community. Not only does the coffee shop offer a wide variety of drinks, but they also offer support back into the community through events such as Dutch Luv, Drink One for Dane and Buck for Kids.

“The community can definitely expect a lot of community partnerships, whether it be the middle schools or high school or local organizations,” Kvick said. “We have Buck for Kids coming up in September, which is $1 off every single drink donated to a local organization that helps the youth in the community. We do a lot for the communities that we’re in so I’m excited to start partnering up with nonprofit organizations.”

Kvick said he can't wait to start planting roots and making connections in Liberty Hill with other businesses as well. He also plans for Dutch Bros to be a fun hangout spot for people of all ages, whether it be on the patio or in the drive thru.

“I’m excited to create the relationships through the window, whether it's just a customer, a potential new hire or whoever it may be,” Kvick said. “I’m hoping that this is the spot that everyone goes to after football games and hangs out and enjoys their drink and we get to hear about the game. Overall, I can’t wait to make connections and build relationships through the community.”

As the Dutch Bros shop welcomes Liberty Hill customers to their window, the community has made sure to welcome them to town. Kvick said everyone has been welcoming and inviting, from customers coming through to Liberty Hill locals that were hired at the shop.

“We had some members of the City Council come out to our grand opening and we have already had some other business owners come out and show their support,” Kvick said. “It makes me even more excited, if I wasn’t already bursting through the roof with excitement. Coming in and having the community welcome us with open arms has been absolutely incredible.”

The Liberty Hill Dutch Bros, located at 14200 Hwy. 29, opens at 5 a.m. daily, closing at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.