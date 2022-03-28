A local Boy Scout has created a music garden at Cross Tracks Church in memoriam of former member, musician and educator Louine Noble, who passed away in 2020.

Fifteen-year-old Connor Ford, a student at Liberty Hill High School, completed the project for his Eagle Scout award with Troop 196.

“Cross Tracks is the church my troop is chartered to,” he said. “At first, we talked about putting in a flag pole, but then we talked about Louine Noble and building her a memorial garden. Cross Tracks had this patch of dirt that was nothing [between the preschool building and the chapel], so I talked to them about doing this musical garden instead. I thought it was the perfect opportunity.”

Ford presented his project idea to the church’s congregation, and within just a few short weeks, he had everything he needed to complete the project.

“The project was a big expense, and we were concerned about raising enough money, but Pastor Michele [Lott] offered us the collection from February’s communion,” said Felice Ford, Connor Ford’s mother. “Usually the donations go to a local charity like Hope House or Operation Liberty Hill, but instead she offered it to Connor for his project.”

From that one Sunday, the congregation raised about $850, which was enough for Connor Ford to purchase the musical chimes for the garden. A donation of $2,500 from other members of the church allowed him to install two benches at the garden, and Whittlesey Landscaping donated enough limestone to cover the entire area.

“It was a project the church could not have done on its own,” said Pam Turner, church member. “He gave us a huge gift by being able to recruit and organize and get it all together.”

Connor Ford, along with his troop, spent an entire Saturday earlier this month excavating the area where the garden would go, tilling the dirt, and even fighting with a massive root system from a tree that had been removed months ago.

“The [preschool children] are going to love this,” Turner said. “We are super excited for the little kids to make beautiful music out here. Connor got us started, but we hope to add more to this garden in the future.”

Turner added that the music garden is the perfect way to honor Noble, who was a member of Cross Tracks since 1981. She played the bass, served as the church’s choir director, and played a key role in starting both the Handbells Choir and the Grandies group, which are both still active today. She was also a former superintendent of Liberty Hill Independent School District.