During a special called meeting for the Economic Development Corporation late last week, Board President John Clark announced he would be stepping down from his role because he has purchased property outside of Liberty Hill.
EDC Director Matt Powell said the Board has already begun the process to appoint a new member, and will soon be advertising the open position on social media, the Chamber of Commerce and The Liberty Hill Independent.
“We will solicit applications, but we also have several that have already come in,” he said. "The board will review those and recommend one or more people to go to Council to be approved. We are looking to cast a wider net, which is why we are advertising the position.”
Powell said it’s “very likely” that a current EDC Board member will step into the role of board president. Currently, Jamie Etzkorn serves as vice president, and will automatically fill the role as interim president until the Board makes a final decision.
Clark will continue to serve as president until a new member is appointed, which Powell said will likely happen during the EDC’s July meeting.
Clark moved into the board president position following the resignation of John Johnston in August 2021 after serving on the board since 2015.
“I need to step out at this time from the EDC,” Clark said during the meeting. “I won’t rehash all the things I’m proud of other than the one thing I’m most proud of, which is what’s sitting right here. You want to leave something better than when you came. This [board] is the best I've sat with. I'm proud of the folks that are here.”