The Liberty Hill ISD Education Foundation raised more than $220,000 during its inaugural “Make the Difference” Gala, held at High Pointe Estate in Liberty Hill on March 31.
The event was held to give individuals, businesses and other organizations the opportunity to come together and give monetary donations to support the Foundation. Speakers included Superintendent Steve Snell; Ed Horne, developer of Santa Rita Ranch and title event sponsor; School Board Member Kathy Major; and Foundation President John Newburg. The evening included a live auction, casino-style games, live music, and several opportunities for attendees to donate to the Foundation.
The Foundation was created in 2019 to support educational programs for both students and staff of LHISD. It provides funds through donations from the community, and now events like the gala, for educational programs and activities, such as student scholarships and teaching grants, which have not been funded or have been underfunded by the district’s normal operating budget.
So far, the Foundation has been able to award 33 teacher grants across the district since its beginning, as well as 10 scholarships to seniors graduating from Liberty Hill High School. Another round of scholarships will go to graduating seniors this spring.
The money raised at the “Make the Difference” Gala will go directly toward funding future teacher grants and student scholarships. For more information on the Foundation and future fundraising events, visit lhisdeducationfoundation.org.