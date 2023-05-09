As the wheels of government slowly turn inside the hallowed halls of the Texas Capitol, there are multiple bills that if passed into law would have massive implications on public education.

However, there is one that if enacted would have far-reaching ramifications from one end of the Lone Star State to the other – including Liberty Hill.

House Bill 100, authored by State Rep. Ken King (R-Canadian) would see the basic student allotment raised for the first time in four years from its present $6,160 to $6,280 – an increase of $90 per student.

However, Liberty Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees member Kathy Major said the new figure still falls far short of the number needed to keep up with current economic conditions.

“This is pretty huge for Liberty Hill,” said Major, who is currently serving her second term on the board following a 37-year career in education, the final 27 of which were spent in Liberty Hill as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. “Last year, we gave a 9 percent raise to our teachers, but even with another 2 percent, that still doesn't keep up with an inflation rate of 15 percent, so what does that tell you?”

According to the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the basic allotment would need to be $7,325 in 2023 to keep pace with inflation and there's certainly no end in sight, with that number projected to increase to $7,506 in 2024 and $7,671 in 2025.

HB 100 was initially filed on March 8 and has since gone through the standard process of being bandied about with amendments added along the way before finally being approved by the House on April 27 and sent to the Senate on May 1, where it currently sits with the Senate Education Committee.

Major and Liberty Hill ISD Board of Trustees President Megan Parsons have made the pilgrimage to Austin, where they were granted an audience with the Chief of Staff for Rep. Caroline Harris (R-Round Rock) and were able to voice their concerns about the proposed legislation.

“We wanted to talk to them about the needs of Liberty Hill,” said Major. “To me, you can either take a stand or pick a fight and I'm never going to pick a fight, but I think all of us have a responsibility as adults to know what's going on.”

Major believes a much heftier increase in basic allotment must happen in order to truly make a difference.

“We need it to go up by $1,000-1,200,” she said. “Article 7 of the Texas Constitution requires the Legislature to provide suitable provisions to maintain our schools.”

Currently, state law says 30 percent of basic allotment must go toward increasing educator pay and with Liberty Hill ISD working on its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, Major knows every additional dollar basic allotment provides for those on the front lines of education is crucial.

“Seventy percent of our budget goes to teachers and 87 percent for all staff,” she said. “So, we have a limited amount of money.”

The Texas Legislature meets on a biennial basis for a session lasting 140 days, but this 88th session has struck Major as one that has been unique in nature, she said.

“In all my years in education, I've never seen a session like this one,” said Major. “I think it's due to the partisanship we're seeing and how government has forgotten how to work together.”

Party lines aside, though, it's pretty clear what needs to be done, she said.

“I don't think politics should be in our schools,” said Major. “But, at the end of the day, what's right is right and what's wrong is wrong and it's all about what's right for our kids. What's going on in our Legislature right now is something new.”

According to Major, Liberty Hill ISD must be allowed to make its own decisions in how it does business, but that can only happen if there is enough money in the coffers, which is why basic allotment is so critical.

“We want to be able to keep our culture we have in Liberty Hill in play and continue to stay true to our beliefs and values,” said Major. “There are high standards and there are Liberty Hill standards.”

Major used a sports analogy to illustrate the difference between Liberty Hill ISD and the performance level expected compared to other districts.

“(Retired Liberty Hill head football coach) Jerry Vance taught us all a lot about building champions,” she said, of the two-time state-championship-winning Panthers sideline boss. “As far as being willing to go above and beyond in doing the very best you can.”

Major has her own formula that takes into account Liberty Hill ISD's unique needs to meet the lofty expectations to which it holds itself accountable.

“You need imagination – you can see yourself as a champion; definition – determine the plan that will get you to the championship; determination – working the plan every day – the hard work,” she said. “After that, you must have affirmation – from a mentor who has been there and can help you get better – they believe in you; execution – you do your job, you do it right and you do it right every time and finally unification – everyone knows what you're trying to do, why you're doing it and supports you in one voice.”

Another important feature of HB 100 is basing the distribution of basic allotment on enrollment, as opposed to daily attendance, which would help matters.

However, Texas is so diverse from one end to the other in all four directions, what one district needs and prioritizes can differ wildly, said Major.

“What they need in Lubbock is different from what they need in Corpus Christi and what's needed in Beuamont isn't the same as in El Paso,” she said. “People say all school districts want what's best for kids – but what makes Liberty Hill different is we have the imagination to see us doing the best we possibly can.”