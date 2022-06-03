Sarah Morgan already knew all about Liberty Hill long before she arrived to teach third grade at Santa Rita Elementary School this year.
“When I was in Elgin, we used to come here to play Liberty Hill in sports,” said Morgan, who coached middle school volleyball at the time. “We saw all the wonderful resources here and our coaches always had a great experience.”
After spending a year in Elgin, Morgan made the move to Liberty Hill and following only her first year at Santa Rita, was named the school's Teacher of the Year.
According to Morgan, the best way to get through to young students is to teach them while broken up as opposed to all at once.
“I spend a lot of time on small-group instruction,” said Morgan. “Helping each child individually is the best way to build relationships.”
Morgan grew up an athlete and played college volleyball at Midwestern State University – an NCAA Division II program in Wichita Falls, Texas – where she majored in special education.
“Both my mother and father are special ed teachers,” said Morgan. “I just really loved how they were able to build relationships with their students.”
While at Elgin Middle School, Morgan added coaching to her resume, but soon found out just how taxing the additional responsibility can be.
“I always wanted to be a coach,” she said. “But, the hours are so long, I felt like it was taking away from my teaching.”
So, after a year of patrolling the sidelines, Morgan turned her sole attention back to the classroom upon her arrival in Liberty Hill, where she never ceases to be amazed at the wealth of educational riches at her disposal.
“Everyone here is so supportive and there's an endless amount of resources,” said Morgan. “In particular, the 1-to-1 technology, as every student has their own machine.”
Morgan added dealing with eight-year-olds can be challenging and something that requires a great deal of patience in order to break through and be effective from an educational standpoint relative to the point they're at in their young lives from a social perspective.
“At this age, they're just starting to really figure out who they truly are,” she said. “So, as a teacher, it's my job to foster them into who they want to be and have a sense of self.”
So, what will Morgan do for an encore after capturing such a prestigious award in only her first year in her new district?
“I'm just honored and excited to see what comes next,” she said. “Also, I'm very humbled because all the teachers here are deserving.”