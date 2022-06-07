Over the past two decades, Bryon Ellison has seen education from many different perspectives as a teacher, coach and administrator in a variety of roles in some of the biggest school districts in Central Texas, including Austin, Leander and Round Rock.
However, one position he has never held is that of high school principal.
Now, though, he will take on that challenge after being named to the head job at Liberty Hill High School, where Ellison will bring a wealth of experience gained from years on the sidelines and in the hallways and classrooms.
“There are four main things I will bring to this job,” said Ellison, who spent the past 13 years at Vista Ridge High School in Leander Independent School District. “Energy, enthusiasm, passion and positivity.”
Ellison, 44, served as assistant principal at the Cedar Park school for seven years, then was elevated to associate principal last year under Principal Paul Johnson, whom he credits with helping guide him to his current position.
“I learned so much from him,” he said. I can't thank Paul enough for the investment he made in me.”
But, long before Ellison moved into an administrative role, he was a physical education and algebra teacher and coached a variety of sports including football, girls' and boys' basketball, softball and track with the ambition of one day becoming a sideline boss on the gridiron, he said.
“I wanted to be a head football coach,” said Ellison, who also listed current Rangers head coach Chad Scott as being instrumental in his development. “I did the whole defensive coordinator thing, but then with all the hours it required, it was taking away from family time.”
So, Ellison eventually made the move to the front office, where he's been ever since and despite the fact he misses his teaching and coaching days, he certainly finds plenty of fulfillment in his administrative role.
“As a teacher and coach, there might be 200 students I come into contact with every day,” he said. “But, as an administrator, I can have an impact on a much greater number of kids.”
Local familiarity
Ellison, a native of Austin and a Bowie High School alum, who graduated from Hardin-Simmons University – where he played football for the Cowboys – with a bachelor's degree in physical education before earning a master's degree from Lamar University in education administration, was already familiar with Liberty Hill, having lived there with wife Brooke and sons Braden and Jake, who are fourth and second-graders, respectively, at Bill Burden Elementary School.
“I've grown up and lived in big cities all my life,” he said. “We moved here about 1 ½ years ago and I just love how when you drive through town, it seems like all the businesses have Liberty Hill flags and how I can go to the store or gas station and see people I know. I've never been part of a small town, but I guess I'm a country boy at heart.”
All that being said, though, as Liberty Hill continues to grow by leaps and bounds, one of his primary goals as Panthers principal will be to promote Purple-and-Gold culture – despite a second high school looming in the not-too-distant future, he said.
“As long as we're a one-school town, I want everyone to know what it means to be a Panther,” said Ellison. “So, when all these new people move here and have no idea of the history or tradition associated with Liberty Hill High School, we can help them understand and embrace it.”
Ellison is even considering implementing instant indoctrination for incoming freshmen in future years.
“I thought about getting all of them together and having them learn the school song,” he said. “But, you get 500 kids and try to get them to sing – I don't know.”
Right choice
According to Superintendent Steve Snell, Ellison was chosen from a pool of 25 applicants due to his intangible skills that will bring about tangible results.
“For the next principal of Liberty Hill High School, I was looking for a strong leader who has the energy and desire to lead LHHS to an exemplary level in all aspects,” said Snell. “The vision of LHISD is to build champions in academics, character and community. I need this principal to hold all stakeholders in the school accountable. He needs to be tough and consistent and he also needs to be approachable. Bryon has the experience, background and professional mentors to make a difference starting on his first day. He is also a member of the Liberty Hill community and has children in our schools. I expect to see him very active in our community and I'm very excited for the future of LHHS.”
The original pool of 25 candidates – none of whom were current district employees – was reduced to eight, who were given video interviews, before a final field of five conducted in-person interviews before a panel composed of three current high school principals, one middle school principal and a high school associate principal – a process during which it was evident Ellison was the right person for the job, said Snell.
“Bryon rose to the top of the candidate pool with his enthusiasm and passion for education, students and teachers,” he said. “His personality and leadership qualities impressed the next level of interviews which included parents, students and staff.”
Ellison's position carries a minimum salary of $97,000 with a midpoint of $117,000, but his salary is yet to be determined.
Getting to know students
Ellison said he would like to be known as an authority figure who is approachable.
“Students should know when I see them in the hall, I'll walk up and talk to them,” he said. “I want to get to know each and every one of them and even learn all their names – although with 1,800 students, that could be tough. They should also know I'll be at their games, science camps and all the other kinds of competitions to support them in everything they do.”
One of the biggest challenges for him right off the bat will be gaining familiarity with his new environment, said Ellison.
“I've been at Vista Ridge for 13 years and know everything about that place,” he said. “Now I come to a new place and need to learn it all over again.”
However, inanimate objects aside, Ellison will be even more so on a mission to familiarize himself with his new educational family – from staff to students to parents.
“I had six siblings from the same family come through Vista Ridge while I was there – they knew me very well,” said Ellison. “At a new place like this, it will be a challenge and a little scary.”
Changes on the horizon
Ellison added although he wants to make positive changes to his new work address, he's more conservative in nature – at least at the outset.
“I'm a big believer in not getting someplace and just blowing everything up,” he said. “But, also to leave something better than you found it.”
Something else Ellison firmly believes in is having a clear line of communication between himself and his staff as far as the day-to-day operation of the school is concerned.
“It's important for me to always know about what's going well and what we can improve on,” he said. “You never know, somebody else might have a better answer.”
Finally, Ellison wants his enthusiasm to be contagious throughout everyone who is a part of the Purple-and-Gold nation he is inheriting, he said.
“Happiness is a choice,” said Ellison. “It's always a good day to be a Panther.”