When Donna Cox and her family moved from Round Rock to Liberty Hill in 2004, it was still literally the small town longtime residents wax nostalgic for these days as Central Texas continues to fan out in a mushroom cloud of urban sprawl.
However, the ambiance country folk and ex-city dwellers that sought refuge from the hustle and bustle still hangs in the air like a pleasant aroma that remains long after its source has been extinguished.
Cox is stepping into retirement from her position as executive assistant to the Board of Trustees for the Liberty Hill Independent School District after 17 years of serving the district in a variety of roles.
She came on board as a receptionist at Liberty Hill Junior High School in 2005 before teaching fourth grade at Bill Burden Elementary School for six years, then serving as the administrative assistant to then-Liberty Hill High School principal Bobby Mabry before finally settling into her final position, where she remained until her retirement June 30.
At the outset of her professional career in education, Cox taught in Dallas after she and husband Tim had moved to the Metroplex, but quickly became disillusioned, she said.
“I found out that wasn't really what I wanted,” said Cox. “So, we moved to Austin because we both wanted to get back there.”
Following her brief educational experience, Cox worked in human resources for Dell Computers for the next 10 years until 2004 when they relocated once again – only this time to Liberty Hill, where her association with the school district would soon begin, she said.
“When I was already working at the junior high, the opportunity came up to teach at Burden, which was just going up at the time,” said Cox. “By then, 20 years had gone by since I had taught.”
As stories usually go, one thing led to another and nearly two more decades have now passed until Cox said she realized she had arrived at a proper leaving-off point.
“I'm 61 years old and I've done this for awhile,” she said. “I have grandchildren now and my husband works remotely from home, so I felt like it was the right time.”
According to Cox, one of her favorite memories from her time in Pantherville was when her son Ryan – a Liberty Hill Class of 2009 alum – played on the Purple-and-Gold football squads that won back-to-back state championships in 2006 and 2007.
“Back then (former Liberty Hill head) Coach (Jerry) Vance was still here and (late Panthers head) Coach (Jeff) Walker was the offensive coordinator,” said Cox, whose daughter, Traci, graduated from McNeil High School in 2006. “It was a wonderful experience we couldn't have had anywhere else.”
Cox said of all the different hats she wore for the school district over the years, her most cherished headgear is the one she donned last.
“The flexibility was the best part, but I also do enjoy the people,” she said. “The board has been fantastic and we have a great superintendent that knows family always comes first, so I had a better work/life balance.”
During her last years on the job at ISD headquarters, Cox worked alongside her former boss, Mabry – who is now executive director of human resources and operations – in standing up a brand-new human resources department due to the rapid growth of the district.
“Back when I started here, we had 2,057 students,” said Cox. “Now, we have 7,133 and with that came more teachers and staff, so we needed an HR department.”
One of the most gratifying aspects of her time with Liberty Hill ISD is the familial atmosphere surrounding her each day – in particular in comparison to her days at Dell, she said.
“Corporate doesn't care – it's basically everyone out for themselves and as long as I got in my 40 hours, that's all that mattered,” said Cox. “But, here – especially with the pace the district has been growing at - everyone pitches in to help one another.”
Upon one's retirement, an individual usually has a to-do list of activities that were never possible or practical during the nose-to-the-grindstone years and Cox is certainly no exception to that time-honored tradition of crossing the finish line of her professional life.
“I can actually be on my schedule for once,” she said. “We're already going to Hawaii and Utah and plan on traveling internationally to places like Germany.”
When the time came for her to bid farewell to her soon-to-be former co-workers, Cox said it seemed as if it wasn't really actually happening.
“It still doesn't feel real, even after saying goodbye to everyone,” she said. “I think maybe it will really sink in on July 11 when everyone goes back to work and I don't.”
Ironically, Cox – who was once-upon-a-time a Houston Rockets cheerleader – said she wasn't exactly enthralled initially with the idea of giving up big-city life in her hometown for country life.
“At first, I wasn't quite sure – after all, I'm a city girl,” she said. “But, it was the best decision we ever made – there's still a small-town feel here – it's been great from the beginning.”