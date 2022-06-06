When Lisa Hill is instructing young musicians in the art of clefs and notes, she takes the same approach as if it was blocking and tackling.
“I'm a coach of music,” said Hill. “I have high expectations for the kids and they know I love them, but I'll also hold them accountable.”
Hill is the band director at Santa Rita Middle School and was named Teacher of the Year in the brand-new school's first year of existence – a fact the 30-year veteran of education doesn't take lightly.
“I'm honored and blessed to get this award – especially because it's our first one,” she said. “But, it's also very humbling because I feel like a lot of other teachers deserve it.”
According to Hill, the first order of business when she gets new students is to determine just what instrument they'll play, she said.
“We have what I call 'Instrument Placement Night,'” said Hill. “We have the kids try out all the different instruments to see what suits them best physically. You can pretty much tell just by looking at a kid, what they're best suited for – a smaller kid isn't going to be able to carry around a big tuba, for example.”
According to Hill, students must find their own way down the musical path at the beginning of the journey.
“It should be organic,” said Hill. “They have to find success in something they want to do.”
The stage for Hill's class is the spacious music room at the school, which is lined around the walls by cages designed to hold instruments, but look more like empty kennels when not in use and on this day, everything had already been packed away for the summer break, with only empty chairs and a podium at the front of the room.
Hill said the open environment suits her well.
“I could never be a classroom teacher,” she said. “The kids I have all want to be here.”
As students slowly grasp musical concepts that translate into what they're able to play, the process she sees is a fulfilling one.
“It's fun seeing the growth at this stage of beginner band,” said Hill. “Always gratifying to to see how much they can grow from start to finish.”
However, the individual is only part of a well-oiled musical machine each student must strive to become a valuable part of.
“We want our students to get better and grow,” she said. “But, we also have the purpose of growing good human beings – it's a team effort.”
Suffice to say, what Hill is selling, her students are definitely buying, as Santa Rita's band has already earned “Sweepstakes” from the UIL, which is the highest rating a band can receive at a competition for both stage and sight-reading.
It's that kind of collective effort Hill strives to instill in her students.
“Talent is important, but you also need to have heart,” said Hill. “Wanting to make the program grow – it's not about individual accomplishments.”
Hill attributed that relatively-early success to the overall educational environment of not only her school, but the entire district.
“Liberty Hill is a very easy place to teach,” she said. “The culture of community is always there and the kids here are just driven – we're building champions on all of our campuses.”
Hill said what she does every day quenches a desire to pass on her passion.
“I'm just very lucky and blessed I get to teach something I absolutely love,” she said. “I never dread going to work.”