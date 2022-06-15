Stephen Schlather found himself at his wit's end.
At the time, he was a detective for the Hutto Police Department with a caseload the size of a mountain and virtually no chance of getting caught up.
“I was completely stressed out by it,” said Schlather. “So, I decided to give being a school resource officer a try.”
Initially, Schlather was simply relieved to be out from under the enormous pile of paperwork, but wasn't sure how his new post would pan out, he said.
“I thought it was going to be the worst assignment ever,” said Schlather. “But, instead it ended up being the most rewarding thing I've ever done in law enforcement.”
After 11 years in Hutto – during which he served in a variety of roles for the department – Schlather decided to switch over from the municipal side of the law to the school version permanently and on May 4 began a new chapter in his career as a Liberty Hill Independent School District police officer.
According to Schlather, when it came time to depart from Hutto and he was considering his next career move, all he had to do was hearken back to his days of patrolling the Hippos' high school campus in order to help him plot a new course.
“I just thought back to what I had enjoyed doing the most,” said Schlather, who is assigned to Liberty Hill High School. “It was really rewarding connecting with the students.”
Schlather added some of the same people he came into contact with on the street during his time as a patrol officer presented a varied version of themselves within the confines of an educational environment.
“Some of them were completely different at school,” he said. “I think they felt more comfortable to open up in that setting than on the outside.”
In all, Schlather brings 18 years of law enforcement experience to Liberty Hill ISD, having spent seven years as a University of Texas Police Department officer – which just happened to be his alma mater – although he said being a cop was never something that was on his to-do list.
“It's funny because when I was in college, I had a bad impression of the campus cops,” said Schlather. “I never had any kind of negative interaction with them, but I saw how they handled certain situations and felt like they could do things better.”
However, after graduating with a psychology degree, Schlather decided he didn't want to continue on that path.
“At that point, I wasn't interested in pursuing any of the higher degrees in that field,” he said. “But, then I thought 'How can I apply it and change some of the wrongs I had seen? You know what? I think I want to be a police officer.'”
Schlather said part of what attracted him to Liberty Hill is the sleepy ambiance it still has despite how it's currently booming.
“There's still a small-town feel here, which I like,” he said. “Even though there's a lot of growth and it's going to change in the next couple of years.”
Handling police business in a high school certainly provides a contrast in styles – and one not all personnel are equipped to properly handle, said Schlather.
“I think in a school setting, you have to open up and relax a lot more compared to when you're on patrol,” he said. “It's really easy to always be tough and rigid, but you have to be able to handle situations differently.”
For example, instead of simply putting out a proverbial fire and moving on, school officers seek solutions to potential recurring issues, he said.
“By building those relationships and getting to know people,” said Schlather. “We can have the ability to try to prevent problems in the future.”