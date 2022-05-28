Three-hundred, seventy-seven names carried over the public-address system at Panther Stadium on Friday evening with the senior attached to each one receiving a diploma at Liberty Hill High School's commencement for the Class of 2022.
As Liberty Hill ISD continues to grow, each graduating class is larger than the one before, but valedictorian Cora Kosnik highlighted the fact despite the ever-increasing enrollment of her alma mater, a singular aspect of it all remains the same.
“Liberty Hill High School is such a close-knit community,” she said. “We can match the energy of a much larger school with a small-town feel.”
Kosnik continued in saying how surreal a moment she found herself in as she stood at the podium in front of her classmates and full grandstands on both sides of the field.
“It's a really weird feeling to finally be here in a moment I've been looking forward to since I first learned about how the educational system worked,” she said. “We've been waiting patiently to just get it over with already and are eager to start a new chapter in our lives.”
Kosnik added how the bonds forged throughout the matriculation process will endure over the years.
“The relationships we built are incredibly important,” she said. “The lessons we've learned over these four years we'll carry forward into our lives.”
Principal Jonathan Bever used a navigational analogy to describe what lies ahead for the newly-minted graduates.
“A GPS or a phone app will tell us where we want to go,” said Bever. “You can zoom out and see what's up ahead and it will always tell you which way to go. But of all the features, the most handy and helpful one is the 're-center' button because it always restores your perspective and sets you on the right course again. During your journey after high school, you'll need to zoom out sometimes, then re-center again – it's a lifelong process.”
Embracing sage words from those who have already traveled that road is another critical component as this year's seniors set sail, he said.
“Over the next couple of years, you'll be handed a great deal of good advice,” said Bever. “Remember to take note of it as you start your next chapter and consider how the decisions you make will affect your life.”
In closing his comments, Bever implored the graduates to take time to give thanks to those that have helped them get to this point on the map.
“Show your appreciation to your parents and guardians and all they've done for you,” he said. “They inspired you to be better than you thought you could be.”
After that, a final send-off was in order.
“Go forth, be that brilliant light and let your character shine through,” said Bever. “This world needs you now more than ever.”
Salutatorian Kelsey Castillo showed gratitude for the opportunities she had in the athletic – as well as academic – arenas.
“I would like to thank the Liberty Hill soccer program for giving me something else to work hard for other than academics,” she said. “My first year as a freshman, we went all the way to state.”
Castillo then went way back in the memory banks for her next point.
“I remember that day all the way back in second grade when we got our school emails and we all wondered what that number '22' at the end of it stood for,” said Castillo. “But, it's quickly moved up on us and it's really not a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but it means many parts of our life that were a constant will no longer be part of our existence as we part with the only lives we've ever known.”
Speaking of which, Castillo said she's ready for what lies ahead – despite the fact much of it is unknown.
“I've always struggled with change,” said Castillo. “But, while it can seem daunting, events that now seem scary will become a part of our lives.”
After all the seniors had received their diplomas and returned to their seats, Andon Thomas then delivered the closing remarks.
“I vividly remember the first day of my freshman year, walking through the halls and not thinking at all about life after high school,” he said. “But, after building friendships and sharpening our minds, I take a moment to think about all of the teachers and coaches that have helped us get here – all the heavy lifting you all have done goes unnoticed, but without you, Liberty Hill wouldn't be as high-achieving a school as we are.”
Of course, those closer to home were also worthy of thanks.
“To all the parents, guardians and families out there,” said Thomas. “Know everything we achieved would've been possible without you.”
Last, but not least, the community.
“We should all be proud to be from a place like Liberty Hill,” he said. “I've lived a lot of other places in the country and this one is unlike any other I've experienced. Whether you realize it or not, Liberty Hill has gotten you ready for the next step.”
Thomas then delivered the most poignant message of the evening.
“All of our lives are in God's hands and I believe He has a plan for each and every one of us,” he said. “We should be proud of who we are and what we've done and remember we're part of something bigger than ourselves.”