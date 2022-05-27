In one of the many hallways of Liberty Hill High School hangs a banner honoring Kennedy Bye for her UIL Journalism accomplishments and now there are further accolades to add, as the Liberty Hill junior and two of her classmates had a highly-successful showing at the UIL Academic state competition at the University of Texas.
Bye finished first in feature writing, while junior Abbie Billingsley won editorial writing and freshman Ellie Hert was third in news writing.
As a team, the trio claimed second place in the team standings in Class 5A.
Bye was a repeat winner, but in a different category after finishing first in news writing last year, and said she prefers feature writing to news.
“I like feature writing better because it allows me to be more creative,” said Bye. “Especially in the beginning with the lead.”
Curiously enough, Liberty Hill currently doesn't have a journalism program, as Bye, Billingsley and Hert are all part of the marketing program, which means the trio would arrive at school early to brush up on their skills.
“We would usually get to school at 7:30 a.m.” said Bye. “(Marketing teacher) Mrs. (Mikyela) Tedder would give us tips and comment on our work.”
During the competition, students are given writing prompts about a fictional situation, then allowed a certain amount of time to craft a story from the information.
Features get 60 minutes, while news and editorial are allotted 45 minutes, headlines 30 minutes and copy editing 15 minutes – for the entire process, start to finish.
“It's definitely nerve-wracking,” said Bye. “Especially when you start to hear other people printing out their stories.”
Hert said she wasn't necessarily expecting to have such success right off the bat in her freshman year.
“I was definitely surprised I did so well,” she said. “Coming into this year, I new if I just kept working hard, I'd be fine.”
According to Hert, news writing is cut and dry when it comes to the right formula to properly convey the message.
“Writing news is the easiest for me,” said Hert. “You just stick to the facts and trust what you're writing is what the judges are looking for, but there's still a lot of anxiety.”
Billingsley is attracted to a vocation in front of the camera, she said.
“I'm really interested in broadcast journalism,” said Billingsley. “If you're passionate about your job, you don't work a day in your life.”
All three were honored for their accomplishments at the May meeting of the Liberty Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees, complete with medals around their necks.
Hert said she hopes their success will drum up more enthusiasm for journalism and perhaps even have enough interest to begin a program.
“Maybe when people see we went to state, they'll think journalism is cool,” she said. “It's awesome because you get to go out and meet people in the real world.”
Bye said the most gratifying aspect of the entire experience was seeing the growth curve of all three throughout the entire school year.
“It was great to see how we all improved together,” she said. “Next year, I think we can do more amazing things.”