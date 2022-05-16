When Michael McGregor plans a lesson, he wants to ensure the material makes a profound impression on his students.
So, what better way to create a lasting memory than to launch a golf ball from a homemade cannon to demonstrate projectile motion or buzz around the school parking lot on a souped-up, motorized bicycle that is proof positive of things like torque, acceleration, power and energy?
Welcome to McGregor's physics class at Liberty Hill High School, where mundane concepts come to life through experiments involving all the aspects of what makes everything in the universe go.
For his ongoing efforts in making learning enjoyable and memorable, McGregor was named Liberty Hill High School Teacher of the Year in only his first year in the district and said his method of first-hand learning is something he experienced when he was on the opposite end of the educational spectrum.
“When I think back to when I was in school, I don't remember all the equations and everything,” said McGregor. “But, I remember all the activities we did and every aspect of it.”
Ironically, when McGregor got the call to interview for his current position, he wasn't even teaching, but working construction with his brother out-of-state.
“I was actually in California, driving between San Diego and Los Angeles, where we were working on a couple of projects,” he said. “(Liberty Hill principal) Jon Bever called me when I was in my car.”
McGregor has a teaching background in his native Missouri and the Houston area after moving to Texas, but took some time off from the classroom for other pursuits before returning to his true professional home.
“I actually traveled around and lived in Europe for two-and-a-half years,” said McGregor. “I had various jobs including being a bartender in Ireland and a tour guide in Paris.”
Bever said McGregor's interactive teaching style does wonders in engaging students, getting their attention and keeping it.
“I've heard students say they're never bored in his class,” he said. “They're always learning, laughing and collaboring – Michael's lessons are very creative and full of examples.”
McGregor certainly has the bloodlines for a career in education, as his grandfather was a college professor in Illinois, but said other determining factors for his career choice were both external and internal.
“One of the biggest things was the influence my high school teachers had on me,” he said. “But, I also have always had a love for math and science.”
However, it wasn't until he was attending Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas, he realized what subject he would teach upon getting his credential.
“I had a professor there – I still remember his name, Professor Martinez,” said McGregor. “Just the way he taught.”
Walking into McGregor's classroom on the second floor of the high school is akin to entering a workshop with all manner of machinations scattered across countertops where young minds tinker, assemble and disassemble with the objective being to find out how things work.
Perhaps the most intriguing device McGregor and his class have constructed is the “potato launcher,” – a seven-foot, purple-and-gold cannon made of PVC piping that is powered by starter fluid that is ignited by a sparking switch.
The firing range for the cannon is a large swath of land approximately 300 meters in length out in front of the school where all manner of projectiles have been sent into the distance – many to never be seen or heard from again, said McGregor.
“We put streamers on the golf balls to help us track their flight,” he said. “But, many times, they're just out of sight.”
Students also put on “bumper-ball suits” and bounce off one another in replicating colliding atoms and have piped sound waves in the form of music into a steel pipe combined with flammables, which sends flames shooting out holes to the rhythm of the beat.
But, the absolute centerpiece of McGregor's class is the old-school Spitfire Schwinn bicycle that has been equipped with a 3,000-watt motor that enables it to reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour – not that any of his students have been able to experience the open road themselves, he said.
“We can't let the kids ride it,” said McGregor. “But, I've been out on it.”
The bike represents a physical example of the culmination of all the different aspects of physics the students study all year long rolled into one and is symbolic of the message McGregor hopes to deliver with his method of teaching, he said.
“Relevance and memory are the two things I want most when I plan my lessons,” said McGregor. “More than anything, I want my students to realize science is important.”