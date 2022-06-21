The Liberty Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a measure June 20 that will see a portion of the Larkspur subdivision detach from the district and be absorbed by Leander ISD as part of a land swap agreement between the two school districts.
In all, 25 students living in the disputed area of the subdivision will be allowed to continue attending Leander ISD schools as opposed to having to transfer to Liberty Hill ISD schools.
The affected families moved into the development with the belief they were part of Leander ISD and have been attending those schools under that false assumption, but under terms of the agreement between the school districts will now be allowed to continue matriculating through their present schools.
According to LHISD Superintendent Steve Snell, the detachment from one district and subsequent annexation to another is unorthodox in nature.
“It's really a rare occasion when that happens,” said Snell. “But, in the end, we felt it was in the best interests of the kids involved.”
In return for the piece of land Leander ISD is gaining, Liberty Hill ISD will receive land in the northern part of the Bar W subdivision, which is yet to be developed.
Once homes are built and families move in, Liberty Hill ISD will recoup the tax revenue it's losing by giving up the piece of Larkspur.
However, one area of concern for the board was the fact both the Larkspur detachment and Bar W annexation must be voted on separately, so although both school districts have agreed on the Larkspur portion, the Bar W end of the deal won't be approved until down the road.
“Land deals go sideways all the time,” said Trustee Michael Ferguson. “What more do we have with them than a gentlemen's agreement?”
Trustee Kathy Major said she couldn't imagine their counterparts in Leander going back on their word.
“I might be a bit naive to all of this,” she said. “But, I would hope one school district would never shaft another.”
Leander ISD has already agreed to a land survey of the Bar W parcel at the cost of $50,000, which is a step in the right direction, said Snell.
“Definitely a good faith gesture on their part,” he said. “It's been really good working with Leander ISD on this.”
As far as ensuring a situation such as this doesn't arise in the future, Snell said school districts are at the mercy of land developers.
“What happens is you have someone buy a tract of undeveloped ranchland and build without taking school districts into account,” he said. “The boundaries are decades old, so you could end up with one cutting right through someone's house.”
School safety
Liberty Hill ISD Director of Secondary Education Travis Motal delivered a detailed presentation to the board concerning school safety and security for the upcoming school year.
Going back nearly a year to August 2021, a comprehensive plan has been put into effect across the district, with many more upgrades proposed to take place moving forward.
Safety drills to be completed on each of the district's eight campuses went into effect over the course of the fall and spring semesters, including secure, lockdown, evacuation, shelter-in-place for hazmat, shelter for severe weather and fire evacuation.
In order to get a more accurate gauge on campus readiness, Motal said schools won't know in advance exactly what kind of drill will be carried out on a given occasion in the future.
“We want it so everyone will know there's a drill scheduled,” he said. “But, once the safety staff arrives, a random card will be drawn as to which one it will be.”
In addition, the district hired Crux Safety Solutions – a Fort Worth-based consulting firm – to conduct a district-wide safety audit in order to provide planners with the necessary data and information to make informed decisions.
Recommended action items included improved signage for the public and the need for exterior doors to be numbered for easy identification in the event of an emergency.
Also, the firm found some interior doors to secured areas to be unlocked and exterior doors propped open, along with the need for a clearer reunification plan to be in place in case of an evacuation.
Board president Megan Parsons pointed out some high-traffic entrances – such as for athletics or band – could be more difficult to keep secure due to the volume of students that use them on a continuous basis, while Ferguson voiced concerns over access badges being compromised.
“We're trying to figure out what the most common-sense way is we can keep everyone most safe,” said Motal, who added all district employees getting active-shooter training has also been proposed.
Other recommendations include an additional five school police officers, the purchase of law enforcement ballistic shields and door-breaching devices, a parking lot attendant at the high school and the addition of four unarmed security staff at the high school and middle school campuses.
When concerns over funding the various security initiatives entered the equation, Snell calmed those concerns.
“The last thing we want as a district is to have a situation happen, then go back and say we should've done this or that instead, but didn't because of money,” he said. “We're making a huge commitment to school safety.”
Snell added not all of the district's safety eggs should be placed in the same basket.
“School shootings are on our mind the most right now,” he said. “But, there are myriad things we should be looking at, like fires, weather and we even have a train running through town, where there could be a derailment.”
Portable classrooms
Speaking of safety, the addition of portable classrooms on campuses across the district continues to present one of the board's biggest challenges as it attempts to accommodate the influx of new students until permanent additions can be added to the various schools.
Assistant superintendent Todd Washburn and Director of Construction Dustin Akin gave the board a brief during which placement of portables was discussed – one which included fencing and restroom access for students.
Louine Noble Elementary School provided the biggest challenge due to the layout of the campus, with six portables in all located on the south side of the campus, complete with perimeter fencing for security and shared walkways from the portables to the main building.
Liberty Hill Elementary will have five portables, Rancho Sienna Elementary two and Liberty Hill Middle School five, while Santa Rita Elementary will feature a 10-unit portable.
Action items
First up for the board to consider during the action items portion of the meeting was how to deal with a surplus of $883,000 left over from the 2018 bond vote, which it voted to approve the use of the funds with the purposes to be determined.
The board also approved design concepts for Liberty Hill High School, including expansion of Panther Stadium and other renovations including expansion of the Career and Technical Education area on the north side of the main building, the addition of a wrestling room and to repurpose concession stands on the visitors side of the football stadium and at the baseball/softball fieldhouse into additional locker room and weight room space.
Finally, the board approved the naming of the road that passes directly in front of the main fieldhouse at Panther Stadium to “Jeff Walker Way,” in honor of the Panthers' late head football coach and athletic director, who passed away from cancer in November 2020.
Trustee Terry Smith said it was an appropriate gesture.
“Coach Walker not only built the football and athletic programs, but he did a lot for the entire school,” he said. “So, I think it's a fitting tribute.”