Law enforcement agencies gathered at Liberty Hill High School on Wednesday in an effort to ready themselves in the event of an active shooter situation with a two-day training seminar known as Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, or ALERRT.
The training is a comprehensive program developed by Texas State University that encompasses all aspects of assessing and neutralizing threats in various environments.
Over the past 20 years, approximately 130,000 law enforcement officials in all 50 states have received ALERRT training after a joint effort between Texas State, the San Marcos Police Department and the Hays County Sheriff's Office created the program in 2002.
Additionally, in 2013, the ALERRT Center at Texas State was named the National Standard of Active Shooter Training by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
On this day, officers from the Liberty Hill Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Liberty Hill Independent School District Police Department were on hand to be put through the paces by officials from DPS, which ran the event.
On the schedule was Level I training, which instructs officers on the tactics and techniques most effective at neutralizing an active-shooter threat, including shooting and moving, room entry and breaching, culminating in force-on-force scenarios.
According to LHISD Superintendent Steve Snell, active shooter situations have always been at the forefront of his thoughts – long before the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
“It's been on my mind every day for the past 23 years – ever since Columbine,” said Snell, of the 1999 massacre of 12 students and one teacher at the Colorado high school. “It's always on the front burner to keep our students and staff safe.”
Joint effort
The fact multiple law enforcement agencies were on hand to train side-by-side is a critical component to assuring proper tactics, techniques and procedures are employed during a situation in which split-second decisions can ultimately be the difference between life and death, said Sgt. Dion Cockrell, DPS media communications public information officer.
“It's very important to be able to work together with officers from other agencies,” he said. “When you go in the door, you're all part of one force.”
Liberty Hill Police Department Chief Royce Graeter said another crucial aspect when multiple agencies pool their resources is to know who exactly is in charge during a given situation – although in the heat of the moment, lines of authority can sometimes be a bit blurred.
“Usually, it's kind of fluid,” he said. “But, the first unit to respond – whether it's one officer, two or a group of five – has the authority to act decisively.”
Liberty Hill ISD Police Department Chief Sharif Mezayek said in such an instance, an officer's standing within his particular organization should have no bearing on his ability to act swiftly and decisively.
“Rank doesn't matter in a situation like that,” he said. “An officer can take instant command until a higher ranking officer arrives, then can hand that authority over, but only if it's acknowledged.”
Reading the situation
Mezayek said a pillar of ALERRT training is properly evaluating a situation to determine the right course of action is employed, then executed rapidly.
“In a situation like that, your driving force as a law enforcement officer is the fact there are still shots being fired,” he said. “Your job is to get in there, stop the killing, then stop the dying. I know I would never wait for backup to save my kids – that's why I believe so much in the ALERRT training.”
While an investigation into the Uvalde shooting is not yet complete, early reporting has revealed that the Uvalde ISD police chief was initially the incident commander, although he has said he didn't realize it.
In addition, an after-action report of the Uvalde incident released by the ALERRT Center detailed how a Uvalde Police Department officer failed to take a shot at the suspect before he entered the building because he was waiting on permission to shoot from his supervisor.
Graeter emphasized the fact speed is of the utmost importance in a situation in which every second counts – and there's certainly no time for indecision or procrastination.
“The overall takeaway for me from that whole situation was you have to act as fast as you can,” said Graeter. “I hate to quarterback a situation after the fact, but you have to know what you would've done differently.”
Perishable skills
Mezayek said when it comes to keeping school populations safe, a law enforcement agency such as his can never have enough opportunities to further hone its skills.
“It's a good idea to go through as much training as you can, as often as you can – it's always good to have a refresher and re-visit what you've already learned,” he said. “We have two new officers who will go to a special active shooter course for school officers in July.”
Mezayek credited DPS Sgt. Janelle Roy for being one of the primary catalysts behind the day's training.
“We're always talking about training, so we decided to put something together,” he said. “She organized everything as far as getting instructors and gear – it's been great.”
Proper precautions
Liberty Hill High School has two main entrances – one in both the front and back of the main building – with each one opening to parking lots on the north and south sides of the campus.
In order to make the entrances more secure, Snell said plans are in the works to add police offices at each, including large windows through which an officer on duty can have a clear, nearly-180-degree view of the approach to the entrances.
“We want to make sure we have secure entrances and exits,” said Snell. “We need systems in place in case the big, bad wolf comes knocking on the door.”