While working for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Valerie Adams wore many different law enforcement hats during her 17 years as a corrections officer – not the least of which was being a prison guard.
“It could be very interesting at times,” said Adams. “I worked at men's and women's prisons.”
Corrections officers are different from police officers in the former aren't required to attend an academy and despite the fact Adams enjoyed her work, she still wanted more.
“I enjoyed working for the prison system,” she said. “But, I put myself through the police academy and wanted to get into internal affairs because I liked the investigative side of it.”
However, life got in the way at that point, she said.
“I had a child,” said Adams, of son Ryan, who is now a U.S. Army diesel mechanic stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. “With my husband's line of work as a state trooper, one of us would always be home to take care of him.”
Adams is the newest member of the Liberty Hill Independent School District Police Department and brings all her years of law enforcement experience to her new post at the high school.
Most recently, Adams was a campus police officer at Southwestern University in Georgetown, which followed a three-and-a-half year stint with the Williamson County Sheriff's Department.
Adams was so intent on switching over to police work from corrections, she volunteered for reserve duty with departments in McGregor and Freestone County to gain experience that would bode well for her in the future.
However, one of her greatest resources to deal with the stressors of a career in law enforcement was right at home, she said.
“For me, having a husband who does the same thing makes it a lot easier – we can empathize with one another,” said Adams, of Michael, a Texas Department of Safety officer. “We'll also go to the gym and work out together and go fishing – that's the only time we're really competitive, though, when I catch a bigger fish than he does.”
Adams arrived in Liberty Hill just in time for the tail end of the school year, but it was enough of a taste to provide an idea of what patrolling the hallways of a high school is like compared to a university.
“It's a little bit different dealing with younger-age kids instead of college students,” said Adams. “Sometimes, it's hard to break down those initial barriers when they don't know you, so you talk to them and show interest in their lives.”
During the summer, Adams is on duty at Bill Burden Elementary School, where her clientele is a bit younger than at her permanent post.
“Oh, yeah,” she said. “There are plenty of hugs and high-fives from them.”
According to Adams, one of the aspects she's looking forward to most when school returns in the fall is what her duty will entail on Friday nights.
“I'm really looking forward to football,” said Adams. “I saw my son play from youth league all the way up to high school.”