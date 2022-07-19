The Liberty Hill ISD Board of Trustees approved a revised dress code for schools across the district on July 18.
Perhaps the most notable change is the authorization of male students to wear earrings, which was previously prohibited. In addition, small nostril studs are now allowed for both genders. However, bridge and septum piercings along with all other facial piercings are still banned.
Another notable change to district policy is the ability for both genders to feature highlights of any color in their hair, but full hair colors that are unnatural and spiked hair are still prohibited.
Liberty Hill ISD Superintendent Steve Snell said although the dress code may not seem as if it deserves so much attention, it serves as a vanguard for what the district wishes to represent.
“People have been arguing over dress codes since the 60s and 70s because styles always change,” he said. “But, it does reflect the values of your community.”
All that being said, Snell added there usually aren't many issues along those lines, anyway.
“I would say the vast majority of our students wear what they want and it falls within the dress code,” he said. “But, we still want our community to have a voice.”
According to Liberty Hill ISD Director of Secondary Education Travis Motal, a comprehensive survey was conducted over several months in soliciting opinions from students, staff and parents concerning changes they would most like to see to the district's dress code policy.
“One of the biggest things we heard from students was they wanted consistent enforcement regardless of the rules,” said Motal. “Parents wanted clearer language, so we got rid of words like 'excessively' that were subjective.”
In February, an initial survey was sent out to students in grades four through 12, along with parents of students in kindergarten through 12th grade containing five questions:
1. What is your role? 2. Is the dress code fair to all? 3. Does the dress code align to my values? 4. What should be kept in the dress code? 5. What should be changed in the dress code?
Based on the data collected by the survey – which received 1,993 responses including over 4,000 comments – the most common changes all three groups proposed were to allow more hair color changes, males to wear earrings, more flexibility on the length of shorts, dresses and skirts, allow leggings without a shirt, shorts or dress covering, allow males to have facial hair, allow hats to be worn and allow nose and eyebrow piercings.
Snell said he wasn't surprised by the number of responses the survey received – in fact, he expected it.
“No, it didn't surprise me at all,” he said. “In Liberty Hill, we've always had a very engaged community and we want to properly serve our families, so feedback is always encouraged and we're thankful for it.”
Interestingly enough, the top response from the 1,032 parents who responded was “No Change,” which garnered 32 percent of the vote, while for students, the shorts/dress/skirt length was first (25 percent of 871 responses) and staff most wanted hair color (30 percent of 83).
Motal said the length of shorts, dresses and skirts should be regulated by common sense and practicality on the part of the individual more than anything else.
“As long as it's long enough so you can't see what you're not supposed to see,” he said. “We wanted to be able to strike a balance of finding equitable ground between the standards we have as a district and what people wanted.”
Board President Megan Parsons voiced concern over strict enforcement of the dress code regardless of what it contains as to how it would reflect on district regulations as a whole.
“The biggest thing for me is if we have a dress code and we don't enforce it, what does that say about all of our other rules,” she said. “We need to do our best to follow them consistently.”
Trustee Michael Ferguson, who was the lone vote against the dress code changes, cautioned sweeping changes could open the door to others down the road.
“If you're going to allow piercings for males, then why not tattoos and facial hair?” he said. “What we're doing here is setting the standard for the future of Liberty Hill and I worry once you give something, it's harder to take it back.”
School safety
Motal, who is also the district's director of safety and security, briefed the board concerning changes to safety policies for the upcoming school year, a subject that was broached at the board's June meeting and reiterated on Monday evening.
Improvements include upgraded cell phone coverage on campuses and portable cameras to be used for parking lot surveillance if the permanent cameras that need repairs aren't ready for the start of school.
One item of particular expense is the conversion of the key system to achieve uniformity across the different campuses, which would cost approximately $500,000, as keys at the newer schools (Santa Rita Middle and Elementary and Rancho Sienna Elementary) don't match the district's older schools.
Other security upgrades that are proposed include the purchase of rifle-round-rated ballistic shields, breaching devices, safety film for glass in areas with large windows, completing fencing to encircle entire school perimeters and improved signage.
Trustee Kendall Carter proposed a procedure for making sure vital repairs, such as non-functioning door locks, are immediately pushed to the top of the priority list.
“We should have a protocol in place to be able to fix something within 48 hours,” he said. “If we can't get our own people to do it, then we should be able to contract out.”
Snell highlighted the fact for such a system to work, those involved in the process must remain vigilant and be proactive.
“We need to stress to all our staff the importance of reporting something that needs to be repaired,” he said.
Trustee Kathy Major took it one step further.
“I think a question we need to ask ourselves is how do we empower the kids to be a proactive part of security,” she said. “So many have fears or questions and they can play a role in protecting themselves in a case of 'What do you do when you don't know what to do?' You go to your ace-in-the-hole if you've role-played situations.”
Major, a retired Liberty Hill principal, added there is a fine line between proper security and overkill.
“We don't want to make prisons out of our schools,” she said. “But, we need to have different layers of protection.”