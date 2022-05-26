When one enters the classroom of Rancho Sienna Elementary School music teacher Addie Henry, there's something definitely missing from the usual educational equation.
Desks.
In their place are colorful markings on the floor where her students take up residence and open their ears to the sounds and melodies Henry introduces them to on a daily basis.
All around the large room are musically-themed posters and other various decorations, along with a piano and a rack of ukuleles calling out to be played by eager, young musicians.
The sum of all the individual parts makes up an ideal environment for young minds to be exposed to the world of music.
“I have the best job in the world,” said Henry, who was named Rancho Sienna Elementary Teacher of the Year. “Music is one of the first languages children communicate through – before they walk, they dance and before they talk, they sing.”
Henry is only in her third year of teaching after graduating from nearby Southwestern University in Georgetown, but it certainly hasn't taken long for the Bryan native to make her mark in Liberty Hill.
“I always knew I wanted to be a teacher, but I wasn't sure what kind,” said Henry. “My mom is still a teacher, all of my grandparents were and my dad was a music minister.”
One thing is for sure – her students are glad she chose the road filled with notes and clefs.
“A lot of learning can happen through the arts,” said Henry. “I think it's great for children to be able to express themselves.”
According to Henry, having such a prestigious award bestowed on her has given her a dose of humility.
“I was very humbled and grateful when I found out,” said Henry. “But, I would'nt have gotten it without the support of my school – the administration has let me decide how I want to teach, which helps my creativity, so the sky's the limit with what I can do.”
Part of what Henry can do – thanks in large part to modern-day technology – is to create avenues for students to travel on that will encourage musical connections, including interactive videos that can be accessed on each student's laptop.
“You have to be very flexible in dealing with the different grade levels,” she said. “What works with one doesn't necessarily work for another, so that's where classroom management comes in.”
Henry was in choir in high school, along with playing the clarinet and said her time in the former was much more than she could've expected or asked for.
“Being in choir was an unusually fulfilling experience – there's something emotional about communing through song,” she said. “People who say arts classes aren't as important or fulfilling – I say that's wrong.”
So, when students enter Henry's classroom, they are transported to a world where sound rules – a realm where they can learn all of the things that have inspired her to become the teacher she is today and the reward she receives in return is priceless, she said.
“I just get so much joy from something like seeing a child play an instrumental for the first time,” said Henry. “For kids at this age, their brains are much better at absorbing information, so we want to teach them the skills they need to have an opportunity to try new things.”