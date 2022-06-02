When Cindy Gatlin walked into her class on the first day of school 26 years ago as a rookie teacher at Liberty Hill Elementary School, she probably never imagined she would still be calling the venerable institution home nearly three decades later.
Yet, there she still is, teaching kindergarten – not only at the same school, but in the same room she stood at the front of on that day all those years ago.
Gatlin was named Liberty Hill Elementary School Teacher of the Year and isn't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon, she said.
“As long as I can keep up with the kids, I'll keep going,” said Gatlin. “When I don't have any joy in it anymore is when you shoud stop, but I still enjoy the kids.”
Much has changed in Liberty Hill as a whole during her tenure and along with that, the curriculum she teaches has evolved in order to better serve the more sophisticated children of today, she said.
“There's a lot more for us to teach now,” said Gatlin. “But, kids are resilient and always adapt well and their reading and writing skills are really strong.”
In addition to academics, though, Gatlin said a big part of her role as a kindergarten teacher is to simply introduce the students to the brand-new environment school provides.
“They need to learn how to be social,” she said. “Learning things like sharing and taking turns – just being at school for the first time.”
Another profound difference for Gatlin compared to when she began her career is the digital presence in classrooms these days, she said.
“With all the computers and everything, the technology is completely different,” said Gatlin. “As a result, I think the kids are more ready for school now than they used to be.”
But, despite the differences, some things pass the test of time and remain pillars of guiding young hearts and minds through the first year of education – academically and socially, said Gatlin.
“I really love that part of the job,” she said. “Being able to get kids and make them feel celebrated and safe.”
According to Gatlin, she was humbled and surprised at winning her school's annual award.
“I don't really deserve it,” said Gatlin. “All of us teachers work so hard and do it with all our heart.”
However, someone has to win and this year it was Gatlin – who got an even bigger surprise upon hearing the announcement.
“We had a staff meeting when I found out,” she said. “After it was announced, my husband – who had been hiding in the closet – came out and had flowers for me. It was very special and I was honored.”
Gatlin has advice for those who would follow in her footsteps.
“I would tell any young teacher how important it is to build relationships with their students,” said Gatlin. “Especially at this level when you have the same kids all day long – you need to make those connections because it's easier to teach when you do.”