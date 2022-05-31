Caroline Montgomery was a second-grader in elementary school in her hometown of Kingswood when an event happened that forever changed her life.
“We were doing two-digit subtraction and I just couldn't get it,” said Montgomery. “My teacher just got frustrated and called me stupid in front of the entire class.”
Soon after, the teacher was gone after disciplinary action by the school board, but the damage had already been done to a mind that was just getting started on the educational journey, only to be sidetracked by such a malicious comment.
Until help arrived in the form of another teacher.
“In fourth grade, I had Ms. Sheffield,” said Montgomery. “With her, everything changed.”
Not only was she back on the right track from an educational and psychological perspective at that point, but the inspiration she gleaned from her fourth-grade teacher put Montgomery on a career path of education.
Montgomery was named Louine Noble Elementary School's Teacher of the Year for her efforts as an instructional coach in only her first year in the district after spending 13 years in Round Rock and four in Hays.
“By coming here, I was taking myself out of my comfort zone,” said Montgomery, who has lived in Liberty Hill with her family for three years. “I've already had a lot of different roles here.”
Over the course of her career, Montgomery has taught first through fourth grades, but now in her role as an instructional coach, she finds herself helping those that stand in front of students by guiding them with support in the form of everything from lesson planning to teaching techniques and just about everything in between.
However, in order to maximize the positive effect she can have, one aspect is all-important, she said.
“You have to be able to build relationships with teachers,” said Montgomery. “All of us have a different way of teaching.”
Even before she arrived in Liberty Hill, Montgomery had already taken up a mantle of leadership among the ranks.
“I started by being a mentor to younger teachers,” she said. “Then I volunteered to work with curriculum, which was really exciting.”
One method Montgomery employed to get to know her students better was to be one of them – in a manner of speaking.
“If I made them keep a writing book, then I would keep one too and be right there with them side-by-side,” said Montgomery. “As teachers, we need to know how it feels to be the child and know the experience from both sides.”
Montgomery will observe teachers in order to be able to offer the kind of insight that can have immediate impact on providing a better learning environment for students.
But, upon arriving at her new destination, she took it slow at first, she said.
“For my first year here, people had to get to know me,” said Montgomery. “So, I would only observe someone's class if that teacher asked me to.”
When Montgomery went to Texas Tech University to pursue her career, she said she didn't know exactly which path she would take – until she got some first-hand experience.
“When I was student-teaching, I taught kindergarten, fifth grade and middle school,” said Montgomery. “With the middle school kids, I was a substitute that day and had all the kids that couldn't go on the field trip – I realized pretty quickly who I wanted to teach.”
According to Montgomery, one of the most gratifying moments she has is when students first begin to understand the written word.
“For me, teaching kids how to read is one of the greatest things,” said Montgomery. “Seeing them decode all the words is a pretty powerful thing.”
Montgomery said there is one attribute above all for a teacher to make a good instructional coach.
“You have to be intentional in everything you do,” she said. “You can stop a teacher in the hall and ask how they're doing and they can say 'fine,' but you know by the look on their face, they're not. So, you have to go out of your way to build those kinds of relationships.”