At first glance, Ocean Garcia seems like your typical 13-year-old eighth grader. She likes hanging out with her friends, singing and playing the piano, reading books, watching TV and listening to old rock music. But the Liberty Hill Middle School student is far from typical—in fact, some might even say she has mayoral qualities.
After submitting two letters of recommendation, proving she had good grades and a good school record, and making a video about herself, Garcia was selected by Liberty Hill Mayor Liz Branigan to serve as Mayor for the Day on March 23. She was up against six other students who had also applied to be Mayor for the Day.
“I was extremely excited when I was chosen,” Garcia said. “I was just filled with excitement.”
Garcia’s excitement stemmed from her desire to learn more about how city government works as well as law enforcement and the court system, which she had the opportunity to do during her time serving as mayor.
“I’ve always been interested in how our political system works,” she said. “I want to know more about how society works. I don’t know what I want my future career to be yet—it could be anything.”
Garcia started her day bright and early at 8 a.m., joining city officials in meetings and making big decisions. She got to tour City Hall and the municipal court, sign documents to hire a new employee, learn about the equipment the police department uses, attend a pre-development meeting with the planning department, do an interview with The Liberty Hill Independent, and even called the City Council meeting to order Wednesday evening, not finishing her day until nearly 7 p.m.
“I met so many interesting people,” Garcia said. “I learned a lot about how government and the court system works, and I think that could help me when I get old enough to apply for a job or vote. I think I’ll have a better opinion and be more educated when making decisions.”
Next year, Garcia is off to high school, and plans on using the skills she gained as Mayor for the Day to run for a position on the student council.