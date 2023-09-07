By the time the filing window closed for the open seat on Liberty Hill's City Council, only one candidate remained.
Liberty Hill resident Jacquetta Thayer filed her application on Aug. 29 for the seat, but later withdrew her application on Sept. 6. In a note written to City Secretary Elaine Simpson, Thayer said her reason for withdrawing was because she would be unable to remain on the Home Rule Charter Commission, a 15-member commission tasked with creating a new charter for the City of Liberty Hill as it seeks home rule designation.
"At this time my expertise in foundational documents in American history are needed on the commission," Thayer wrote. "I withdraw my application to run for City Council, Place 2."
The seat in question is being vacated by Council member Will Crossland, who was elected to City Council in May 2022. Crossland is no longer qualified to serve as a City Council member according to the City’s code of ordinances, which requires City Council members to live within city limits. The unexpired term runs through May 2025.
Now, the only candidate for the open seat is Liberty Hill resident Michael Helbing.
Early voting will be held from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All polling locations are still to be decided.