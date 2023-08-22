The final community input event to help the City of Liberty Hill draft its comprehensive plan is being held tonight.
The comprehensive plan will serve as a growth planning guide for the City through the year 2040.
According to officials from Verdunity, the firm hired to draft the plan, they are asking the community for input on several topics, like land use, growth management, mobility and connectivity and more.
The come-and-go session will take place in the Blue Room at Main Street Social from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Verdunity will also host a workshop with City Council and the Planning & Zoning Commission Wednesday, Aug. 23. That meeting will be held at the Council Chambers building at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.