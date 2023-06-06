When Abbie Billingsley steps onto the campus of Texas A&M University in the fall, she will suddenly have a bit more free time to do as she pleases.

Billingsley has spent the past four years as part of Liberty Hill's girls' basketball program, but life as an Aggie will no longer consist of anything more than perhaps intramural hoops for the Class of 2023's salutatorian.

However, she credits the game for helping her achieve her status.

“I'm so glad I played basketball all four years of high school,” said Billingsley, who was an integral part of Lady Panthers teams that advanced to the Class 5A state playoffs regional finals the past two seasons. “It provided me with learning leadership and teamwork and lasting friendships.”

Billingsley attributes balance as being the critical factor in accomplishing her goals.

“Time management is a big thing for me,” she said. “So, whenever I have time, I study and that allows me to find the time to be able to enjoy the things that are important to me.”

According to Billingsley, though, the idea of taking it easy just a bit must be guarded against and fought off.

“A had a lot on my plate and I'm human, so sometimes I just wanted to take a break,” said Billingsley. “But, at times like that, I just had to buckle down and do what I had to do.”

In addition to her studies and sports, Billingsley has also found time to compete in UIL journalism and has advanced to the state competition, winning the editorial writing event in her junior year.

However, despite her way with words, she's not committing to a career in the field just yet.

“I love journalism and I love to write,” she said. “So, it will probably be something in the English realm.”

Choosing College Station

Billingsley said she chose Texas A&M over the University of Texas due to some advice she got from a family member that is no longer with her.

“I had a cousin that passed away this year who told me I should go to A&M because of the Christian community there,” she said. “My faith helps me remember I can't do everything on my own strength and always remembering God allows me to take a step back from my achievements because my relationship with God is what's important in the long run.”

Curiously enough, Billingsley said the fact she was able to ascend to the No. 2 rank in her class isn't necessarily due to superior intelligence, but rather hard work and determination to succeed.

“I wouldn't say I'm smarter than everyone, but I've worked hard,” she said. “You can talk to any of my friends and they'll tell you I can be dim-witted.”

In what way, exactly?

“Common sense things,” said Billingsley. “I tend to overthink as far as everyday tasks like 'If I do this, I'll be smart and save time,' but it doesn't always work out that way.”

Chasing No. 1

Being highly-ranked among her peers is certainly nothing new for Billingsley, as she has been up with the elite learners dating back to even before high school, she said.

“Back in junior high, I was number one in my class eighth-grade year,” said Billingsley. “Ever since then, I knew it was something I could do and thought it would be really cool if I could carry it over to high school.”

But envisioning a possibility and making it a reality are two entirely different propositions – especially when the entire process is a four-year academic journey.

“For me, having the perseverance to see it all the way through has been an asset for me,” she said. “Also, I have a very obsessive personality.”

All that being said, though, Billingsley knows she must maintain proper perspective so as to not be completely engulfed in the grind of performing so well all the time.

“If I continually thought about just grades, a lot of times I would just have to step back because there are other things in life beside ranks,” she said.

Such as the success she and her hoops sisters had this past season – an indelible experience Billingsley will always hold close to her heart.

“It was just amazing and I'm so proud of what our team did this year,” she said. “Also, it's such a young team with only three seniors, so the next couple of years are going to be great.”

Aside from the sport itself, Billingsley will always cherish the time spent with her Lady Panthers teammates.

“I do love the game,” she said. “But, what I love more are the relationships, so I'll still keep in touch with them and I'll be back to help with camp this summer.”

Becoming a Panther

Billingsley is a Liberty Hill lifer, having been born and raised in Pantherville and said one of the most enjoyable aspects was to stand in the shoes of those she looked up to as a youngster.

“I remember going to the football games as a kid and it was so much fun seeing all the athletes,” she said. “Then one day, all of a sudden I was one of them. I truly love Liberty Hill and it will always be my home.”

Billingsley said she owes a huge debt of gratitude to parents Andrea and James, sister Lila and boyfriend Gabe Pavlovski for all the support they've provided her with and regardless of aspirations, one should never stray from those closest.

“The advice I would give is to not let academics take away from relationships or you'll be miserable,” she said. “I'm very proud of where I've been and where I'm going and they've helped me get here.”