These days, every new school year produces an increased number of students across the eight campuses of the Liberty Hill Independent School District, as more and more new families flock to Pantherville seeking solace from the big city.

In all, there are now 8,246 students as the 2022-23 academic year got underway on Wednesday morning, an increase of 1,387 from last year.

On the first day of school for 2021-22, enrollment for the district was at 6,583, a number that increased to 7,133 by the end of the year.

Of the schools that had reported first-day attendance figures, Santa Rita Elementary had the biggest increase from last year to Wednesday, up to 977 students from 751, while Bill Burden Elementary has the lowest increase from 786 to 798.

Liberty Hill High School's enrollment is now 1,971 students, up from 1,746 last year.

According to Liberty Hill ISD Superintendent Steve Snell, the only blip on the district's radar was a transportation system that was a bit taxed.

“We had a little bit of an overload with 3,500 students taking the bus to school,” said Snell. “We could still use a few more bus drivers.”

However, the biggest reason for the first-day transportation issues was a malfunction within the district's Smart Tag system, said Snell.

“Our system crashed and we apologize to the community for the confusion that caused,” he said. “We had problems with the technology – it wasn't assigning routes – it'll be better tomorrow (Thursday). Not perfect yet, but better.”

In order to help traffic flow better around town, the district reset start times to be staggered among the elementary, middle and high school campuses – a strategy that seemed to work, with elementary schools beginning at 7:40 a.m., while the middle schools started at 8:15 and the high school at 8:50, times that will stay in place for the entire year.

Many parents chose to escort their children inside various campuses, which was a welcome sight, said Snell.

“We had a lot of people park and walk their kids up to school for the first day,” he said. “There were a lot of parents in the buildings today, which is a first-day ritual and we're glad to see them.”

One of the biggest hurdles – particularly at the high school level – opening day presents is making sure all students have proper schedules, said Snell.

“When you have over 2,000 kids that all have eight or nine classes, it can be a challenge to get all of them to fit together like a Rubik's Cube,” he said. “But, our counselors worked hard and did a great job of balancing that with the number of teachers we have so classrooms aren't overcrowded.”

With a focus on school safety like never before, Snell said that part of the day's proceedings was enhanced by increased law enforcement.

“We had a really good police presence across the entire district today,” he said. “In addition to our school police, we had Liberty Hill police and also the constables out.”

The occasion marked the beginning of Snell's fourth year at the district's steering wheel and provided the customary amount of anxiousness, he said.

“On the first day of school, you're always going to have healthy levels of stress,” said Snell. “There are last-minute things that are out of your control, but with planning from our staff and teachers, it all makes a great start to the school year. Overall, we're very satisfied with how things went.”